Briefcase: April 17, 2024

<strong>Riverside Immediate Care Kankakee adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Kendree’a Hodges</strong>, a board-certified nurse practitioner, to its team of immediate care providers.

Hodges completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Capella University in Minneapolis, Minn., and her Master of Science in nursing at Anderson University in Anderson, S.C.

Immediate care is intended to provide care for non-life-threatening injuries and ailments such as colds, flu, sprains, minor stitches among other ailments.

Hodges sees patients at Riverside Immediate Care Kankakee, which is located in the Pavilion at 375 N. Wall St. Patients can walk in or schedule an appointment using the MyRiverside app.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.