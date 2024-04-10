Main Street: April 10, 2024

As a leadership and ethics professor, a confluence of ideologies is intertwined with psychology, emotional intelligence, sociology, political behavior, philosophy, ethics, leadership, strategy, systems theory and stakeholder analysis. More specifically, it additionally rides in tandem with courage, creativity, character, integrity, communication, competence, change management, discipline, honesty, humility, concentration, control, clarity, vision, commitment, influence and execution.

Leadership revolves around a complex array of concepts that can be distilled and inculcated in the seminal concepts of leadership guru Peter Drucker, who articulated, “Leadership is the lifting of a [person’s] sights, the raising of a [person’s] performance to a higher standard, the building of a [person’s] personality beyond it’s normal limitations.”

The tenor and tone of any leadership definition are quite compelling and, at times, fraught with anxiety, distress and apprehension in ensuring you are doing the right things for the right reasons and not failing at the task of leading others in the organization’s vision, mission and purpose. However daunting leadership can be, it rests on the leader inspiring others to achieve something beyond what they usually can obtain by themselves, and as such, this is no more apparent than the extraordinary leadership of the legendary coach of the Green Bay Packers and Hall of Fame inductee Vince Lombardi.

In a dramatic turnaround as the newly-minted coach of the Green Bay Packers, Lombardi extolled the virtues of leadership by rebranding the ideology of excellence when he said, “Winning is a habit. Watch your thoughts; they become your beliefs. Watch your beliefs; they become your words. Watch your words; they become your actions. Watch your actions; they become your habits. Watch your habits; they become your character.”

Jump-starting this conversation on leadership and its predicate elevation towards excellence, Lombardi’s bio is certainly impressive and worth repeating as he often said, “Football is not just a game but a way of life.”

Vincent Thomas Lombardi (June 11, 1913 – Sept. 3, 1970) was an American football coach and executive in the National Football League. Lombardi is considered by many to be the greatest coach in American football history, and he is recognized as one of the greatest coaches and leaders in the history of all American sports.

He is best known as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers during the 1960s, where he led the team to three straight and five total NFL Championships in seven years, and won the first two Super Bowls at the conclusion of the 1966 and 1967 NFL seasons.

He never had a losing season as head coach in the NFL, compiling a regular-season winning percentage of 73.8% (96–34–6), and 90% (9–1) in the postseason for an overall record of 105-35-6 in the NFL. The year after his death from cancer in 1970, he was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the NFL Super Bowl trophy was named in his honor.

Any discussion on the virtues of excellence that Lombardi exemplified can best be summed up in Donald T. Phillips’ book titled, “Vince Lombardi on Coaching and Leadership: Run to Win.” I will highlight Phillips’ salient points on Lombardi’s principles and make my comments on how to instill these dictums into your leadership domain.

• To be creative, first understand all the aspects of your craft — its history, past innovations, details, and nuances.

• Change is good.

• Once you create a new system, implement it right away.

• Remind your players that you, too, were in the trenches.

• Pay attention to the details.

• Remember that your passion, knowledge, and dedication will inspire others.

• Seek strategically to build a sense of pride in your team [organization].

• Disregard what doesn’t fit you or your material. Look for what does fit.

• Work hard at game preparation and never take an easy opponent lightly.

• The reach should always exceed the grasp, and make no little plans, only big ones.

• Remember, the team that controls the ball controls the game.

• Admit when you make a mistake and build strong bonds with key team leaders.

• Battles are primarily won in the hearts of men.

• Each player must do his own thinking and take responsibility for his own performance. A leader does not improve an individual; the individual improves himself.

• Respect every person’s dignity and make every member of your team part of a family.

• As a leader, you must have an inclination, a commitment, and a willingness to command.

• Remember, if you are going to exercise authority, you must respect it.

• You cannot travel faster than your slowest pupil, and people learn by example and explanation.

• When you see a gap between what people are and what they can become, do everything you can to help close it.

• Remember that all talent is founded on fundamentals and that fundamentals win it.

• Strictly enforce the rules but be evenhanded and fair.

• Once a person quits, it becomes a habit, and success in anything in this world is 75% mental.

• Offer no excuses. Accept no excuses.

• The harder you work, the harder it is to surrender.

• Teams do not go physically flat; they go mentally stale.

• Remember the cardinal sin is to be out-thought.

• Make the “second effort”—have the tenacity to give it one more try.

• Refuse to lose and run to win.

• No leader, however great, can long endure unless he wins battles.

• If you could have won, you should have won.

• The spirit, the will to excel, the will to win, they endure; they last forever. These qualities are larger and more important than any events that occasion them.

• Don’t give your word lightly —and never break it.

• Defeat is nothing but education, and the first step to do something better.

• You will never know love until you can love something that isn’t beautiful, isn’t bright, isn’t glamorous. That is the actual test of love.

• Remember, heart power is the strength of your organization.

• Expect 100% effort at all times. Anything less than that is not good enough.

• There are no spectators, only players.

• It can be done!

• The quality of a man’s life has got to be a full measure of the man’s personal commitment to excellence!

In the final analysis, we see that more than anything else, Lombardi pursued and demanded excellence in himself and his team. Lombardi embodied the concept of leadership as ability and upon commitment, loyalty, pride, and followers achieving something extraordinary. Lombardi exemplified service to others, compassion, ethics, morality and integrity.

The individual was an essential element of the team, and a unified team produced victories. My favorite story of Lombardi is when he took over the worst team in the NFL — the Green Bay Packers, and his introductory speech is legendary, “Team, we will relentlessly pursue perfection knowing full well we will not attain it, but, in the process, we will catch excellence.”

Indeed, Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers pursued perfection and captured excellence. As Lombardi would lament at the beginning of each practice, “Who Leads Today?” I can see Lombardi figuratively asking each of us today, “Who leads today?”

<em><strong>Dr. Edward Piatt</strong>, Ed.D., MBA, is a retired manager from the state of Illinois with 32 years of frontline leadership experience. He is an adjunct professor of business in the MBA and MOL programs at Olivet Nazarene University. He can be contacted through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com or directly at epiatt@olivet.edu</em>