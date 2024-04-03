Main Street: April 3, 2024

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Dr. Michael Burke is co-writing this article with Dr. Piatt this week.</em>

Dr. Burke and I were classmates at Olivet Nazarene University in cohort 2 of the doctoral program, and both received degrees in ethical leadership in 2011. As such, and since that time, we have engaged in co-writing, consulting and spending thousands of hours in deep philosophical discussions from leadership to systems theory. Every conversation we have started with an ethical issue or leadership dilemma, and then we dissect it, distill the central issues, and then arrive at workable and sustainable solutions.

To a surprising extent, we both concur that there are many ways to skin a cat, but more times than not, we subscribe to the tenets of “Occam’s Razor” or, otherwise known as the law of parsimony, “That the simplest solution is often the correct one.”

However, this dictum must be viewed within the parameters of the law of unintended consequences, which can exacerbate even the simplest solution.

Given the need to arrive at the simplest or most effective solution often requires a trenchant analysis that examines the issue from every angle. Then, you can arrive at a satisfactory solution. As the famous quote indicates, “A problem well stated is half solved.”

It is from this perspective that Burke illuminates how HR professionals can obtain qualified candidates without negating those with whom artificial intelligence screens out due to certain word qualifiers or parameters inherent in the computer systems that screen out applicants rather than taking a more concerted approach to reviewing the person and their qualifications rather than matching.

Without venturing into neural judo, I adhere to the adage, “If you always do what you have always done, you will always get what you have always got.”

Next, Burke offers some compelling advice on how to deal with qualified candidates seeking employment with your organization.

When Nick Saban, coach of the University of Alabama, announced his retirement from coaching football on Jan. 10, the frenzied and apoplectic reaction of sports fans across the internet was intense but also expected. A perennial winner and a symbol of stability and innovation in the industry was departing, and the void he was leaving was understandably immense and frightening to Alabama enthusiasts.

Casual fans, diehard supporters of the Crimson Tide, and sports analysts alike speculated about his abrupt retirement, the timeline to fill the position and a potential list of qualified replacement candidates. The panicked reaction and anticipated drawn-out search process concerned many, but then Alabama surprised everyone.

On Jan. 12, 48 hours after Saban’s announcement, the University of Alabama introduced their next coach: National championship game runner-up and University of Washington Coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama certainly wasn’t looking to replace Saban until after he made the official announcement, and DeBoer was still actively coaching his team until late in the evening on Jan. 8, and under contract. This wasn’t planned; however, I imagine that Alabama had a contingency plan in place and a list of potential candidates just in case.

So why is this situation remarkable? In 48 hours, an organization found an external candidate to replace one of the best football coaches who ever managed the game. Granted that when employees leave a position or company, life must go on and a substitute needs to be found; however, it is the speed and precision of the process executed by Alabama that businesses might be wise to emulate.

In fact, a meme circulated on the internet following DeBoer’s hiring and quipped, “It took Alabama 48 hours to replace its Hall of Fame coach. Your HR department is still seeking more applications for a position that’s been open for more than 60 days.”

Long-term and chronically vacant positions can cause severe disruptions to normal day-to-day operations in any business. Indeed, organizations wish to hire the best candidate to fill their open positions, yet being over-selective may cause tension and issues with the rest of the operation. Being less than fully staffed leads to production, efficiency and quality issues.

Additionally, overworked employees make more mistakes and stress levels rise across the board, leading to conflict, confrontation and burnout. Typically, the remaining employees ask, “When are they going to hire more people?” or “When are we going to get some more help here?”

A reasonable person may ask, why does it take so long to fill vacant positions? The issue is not with HR professionals and recruiters, it is the over-reliance on technology to preliminarily classify and sort job applicants based on rigid criteria. A human does not even view the vast majority of job applicants’ resumes. Applicant Tracking Systems are employed to search for key words and filter out candidates that may or may not have listed on their resumes the knowledge, skills and abilities (KSAs) required for the job.

Industrially speaking, this is an efficient process. Why waste time with someone you don’t think is the “right” fit? However, we aren’t sorting and filtering the quality of widgets, we are classifying the KSAs and potential of a dynamic and complex human being who probably needs a job.

From my perspective, there seems to be a disconnect in efficiently screening potential hires and potentially missing and excluding talented individuals with unique backgrounds and experiences that might transform your business. Therefore, the following recommendations are designed to bring the ‘human dimension’ back to recruiters and HR specialists.

<strong>• Don’t assume an applicant’s intentions:</strong> If an applicant makes an effort to apply for your open position, avoid judging them as over-qualified or too expensive. Usually, if someone applies, they are interested in that role, and the pay range is acceptable to them.

<strong>• Embrace diverse stories:</strong> Most jobs and academic journeys are multidisciplinary, and many KSAs can be applied to and carried over from past work and life experiences. Additionally, you can train people to do most tasks over time, and there are multiple platforms to which you can outsource professional development, training and learning, like Coursera. Taking a chance on a potential diamond in the rough can yield huge results.

<strong>• Age is just a number:</strong> Avoid casting judgment on an applicant based on their age. While many applications do not overtly ask for your birth date, a savvy recruiter can estimate an individual’s age by piecing together their work history and academic or military credentials. Avoid assigning negative connotations to job seekers based on stereotypes of youth or maturity.

A common complaint is that the younger applicants have a poor work ethic, and older ones are assumed to be technologically inept. Neither of these assumptions is accurate, and by having a brief telephone call, video conference or introductory interview, a recruiter can ascertain a candidate’s true capabilities. Choose to connect with others and avoid disconnecting from potential human interaction.

<strong>• Give each resume 60 seconds:</strong> Do your due diligence in vetting potential job candidates. Technology and AI are good tools, but they haven’t achieved the advanced critical thinking skills humans possess. Double-check the work of the machines to verify if the set filters and parameters are sorting candidates as you want them to. If the controls are too strict, you might miss exceptional prospects; conversely, if they are too loose, you may be inundated with hundreds of irrelevant applications.

I recommend doing quality assurance on your methods by giving each resume a one-minute scan. Make this quality check a part of your daily routine and keep tabs on the ATS systems you are using; you never know when the next superstar’s application will appear in your inbox.

In the final analysis, take a moment to review any potential job applicant beyond the scanning software. It is undoubtedly true that time is a precious commodity that HR must manage, but taking one additional minute to physically scan an applicant’s resume may just result in the best applicant for your organization.