Briefcase: April 3, 2024

<strong>Riverside welcomes new nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified nurse practitioner <strong>Chanel Smith</strong> to its team of immediate care providers.

Smith completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing at Governors State University in University Park.

Immediate care is intended to provide care for non-life-threatening injuries and ailments such as colds, flu, sprains and minor stitches.

Smith sees patients at Riverside Immediate Care Kankakee, located inside the Pavilion at 375 N. Wall St. Patients may walk in or schedule an appointment using the MyRiverside app or by calling 815-405-4603.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.