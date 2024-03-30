Briefcase: March 30, 2024

<strong>Riverside welcomes nurse practitioner to orthopedic specialists team</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of board-certified nurse practitioner <strong>Jessica Norman</strong>, FNP-BC, to its team of orthopedic specialists.

Starting as a nurse at Riverside in 2015, Norman has served in a variety of departments, including Miller Healthcare at Riverside Senior Life Communities, intermediate intensive care, telemetry, and most recently, intensive care unit.

Norman completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degrees at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais.

Norman sees patients at the Riverside Orthopedic and Spine Center at 100 Riverside Drive in Bourbonnais. Patients may schedule an appointment in the MyRiverside app or by calling 815-802-7090.

