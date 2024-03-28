Generations of hand-me-down furniture save money

Recently, a friend asked me where I’d gotten my children’s bedroom sets and how much we spent on them. He pondered over finding a balance between buying something of quality and something that was reasonably priced.

I told him that they were family hand-me-downs that we’d had for a long time, so we paid nothing for them. However, when I thought about the larger ramifications of this, I considered how buying a quality piece of furniture can last through multiple generations.

Each of our three children’s bedroom sets were handed down from someone else. Two sets originally belonged to me and my sister. My parents purchased them in the 1970s, and while I don’t think they were top-of-the-line, they’ve worn incredibly well for fifty-year-old dressers, headboards, and chests of drawers.

My sister opted not to take her bedroom set with her when she moved out of our parents’ house, and around the time my first child was born, my parents were redoing some rooms in their house and offered both bedroom sets to me. We moved them into two of the bedrooms in the house, and when our second child came along, his baby clothes went in the same drawers that mine did when I was a child.

The third bedroom set previously belonged to my neighbor. She purchased it in the early 1960s when she was in college, and then she put it in her son’s room. He used it through his early 20s, and when he moved out, she offered it to me. It was the first bedroom set I ever had at my first home in my 20s. This same, 60-year-old set is now in my other son’s room, and between both our households, it’s been in at least four different homes.

None of these sets are cosmetically perfect anymore — little hands drove toy cars over and stacked items on their surfaces many years ago, and all three children also made the occasional surface bump or light scratches to them over the years. However, they’re all well-constructed and still usable. In fact, my oldest child took the set from her room across the country to Florida when she moved out, and she has no plans to get rid of it either.

When we think about the larger effects of this, every family and person who owned and used these sets beyond their original purchase both saved money and kept these furniture pieces from ultimately being discarded and potentially landfill-bound. They’re still being used and enjoyed. I expect that both my sons will take their sets with them when they move out too, and they’re more than welcome to!

Yes, furniture styles change, but I’ve always taken the perspective that – especially for children’s rooms – free is often the best price, especially when budgets are tight. So how can you acquire similar gently-used, “new to me” furniture at a free or extremely low price?

Freecycle.org is a website where you can search for free items people are giving away in your area. You can search by your town or surrounding areas, and the one rule is that all items posted are completely free.

You’ll likely also find bargains via Craigslist.org, Facebook Marketplace, and OfferUp.com. All of these sites have similar, search-in-my area capabilities that allow you to specify what kinds of items you might be looking for, or simply browse everything that’s available. Then, contact the seller to make a deal.

Don’t overlook your immediate circle of family and friends too. My group of close friends has a group text for things we don’t want. If someone is getting rid of a useful item that doesn’t have anything wrong with it, we will share a photo and ask if someone wants it before we make alternate plans to get rid of it. Many of us now have furniture in our homes that previously belonged to someone else. In fact, my old rocking chair is still on my street – just two doors down at the neighbor’s place!