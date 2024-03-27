Main Street: March 27, 2024

I’m using hyperbole to draw your attention to the fast-developing AI (artificial intelligence) revolution and emphasize how quickly AI is entering our lives. In 2020, most of us had only heard vague notions about it. In 2024, it is dramatically affecting our lives.

All of us, from 8 to 98, must understand its capabilities to better our lives, give us huge opportunities, and yet pose some serious risks. AI is not just for IT tech people but for all of us.

The dramatic rise in stock prices of AI-related companies indicates how rapidly this revolution is unfolding. In the future, I will more fully explore the explosive growth in the stock market prices of AI-related stocks and services. For instance, NVIDIA, the leading chip producer of AI chips, has risen from a price of about $51 in March 2020 to $943 in March 2024, an astonishing 1,800%. I’m not here to provide stock advice, ever. But what does this meteoric rise say about the future of AI?

So, what is AI? A workable definition from IBM is: “Artificial intelligence, or AI, is a technology that enables computers and machines to simulate human intelligence and problem-solving capabilities.’”

IBM goes on to discuss the following four issues: types of artificial intelligence: weak AI vs. strong AI, deep learning vs. machine learning, the rise of generative models, and artificial intelligence applications.

If you are new to AI, this brief article is a must-read: ibm.com/topics/artificial-intelligence. The article states “According to Price Waterhouse Coopers, by 2030, the global economic impact of AI across all industries could be as high as $15.7 trillion, “making it the biggest commercial opportunity in today’s fast-changing economy.”

Furthermore, if you are entirely new or only vague about what AI is, I would encourage, implore, suggest, and even beg you to download (for free) the excellent graphic presentation from the University of Cincinnati’s Howie Baum to read and give to your employees (or boss), your children and grandchildren. Is it done with many charts and graphs that will help you understand the basis of this revolution. The 71-page slide presentation can be found by simply Googling: Introduction to Artificial Intelligence Howie Baum pdf.

An article by Ernestine Siu, a reporter for CNBC’s “Make It,” discusses the likely impact on jobs. “Gen AI is here to stay — here are five skills to help you stay relevant in the changing job market” (March 4, 2024). It provides highly relevant information regarding necessary skills. It is worth reviewing since it will impact everyone, whether we are working, retired, a patient, or a customer. I’ll summarize a few of her points, but once again, I highly recommend and urge you to look at the original article at cnbc.com/2024/03/04/gen-ai-is-here-to-stay-heres-how-to-stay-relevant-in-the-job-market.html, or simply Google Gen AI is here to stay.

Ernestine says,” Generative AI isn’t just a buzzy new topic. It’s revolutionizing the workforce. While historically, automation has primarily impacted blue-collar industries, Gen AI is flipping the script,” said McKinsey.

The management consultancy said in a recent report that “More-educated workers will likely experience the greatest degree of impact.”

Siu further reports, “Oliver Wyman conducts monthly surveys of more than 200,000 people across 20 countries to gather data about attitudes surrounding Generative AI and other trends.”

Surprisingly, the necessary skill sets combine hard skills, problem-solving skills and human soft skills. Of particular concern for small businesses is who can they hire to stay ahead of the game or at least stay even. But all employees need to be concerned about how they can prepare for this tidal wave. What should local high schools, KCC, ONU, and other educational institutions teach these days regardless of occupation, whether nursing, business, engineering, languages, psychology … in other words <em>all</em> disciplines?

<strong>First is analytical thinking</strong>. According to Wyman’s research, employees, students, and perhaps even academic programs are more focused on technical AI and Big Data training. But there is a gap here “Employers place most of their emphasis on analytical thinking.”

Analytical and critical thinking is required to provide oversight and help synthesize the results provided by generative AI.

I taught Microsoft Office at Olivet for many years, focusing on EXCEL. Our excellent textbooks gave the students a step-by-step guide to creating formulas. The problem, though, is that we heard back from our graduates and employers that thinking through a problem and modeling it was much more critical than just rote data entry. In the age of AI, analytical thinking is crucial because while the technology can process and analyze data efficiently, it still requires human oversight to help synthesize results and draw an informed conclusion.

<strong>Creative thinking.</strong> Generative AI is based on the data it is fed. The new power comes from an ever-wider database. Imagine, rather than Googling a thousand times on some topic, a program that does the same for you in a few seconds and then automatically creates a report.

That is all fine and good, but as Siu says, “While Gen AI can efficiently generate new ideas, write articles, or even make music, it’s important to note that this ability is built on data the AI has been trained on.”

Simon Luong, a senior fellow at the Oliver Wyman Forum, says it “lacks the human ability to make intuitive leaps, connect disparate ideas, and generate truly novel solutions.”

AI also lacks ethical judgment.

<strong>Leadership and social influence</strong>. AI is radically changing the workforce, and people skills and leadership will be needed. One of the most essential characteristics of AI leaders is their ability to lead teams in a chaotic and fast-changing environment.

Says Siu, “It is more important than ever if workers want to stay competitive in this new job landscape.”

<strong>AI and big data</strong>: Depending on where you fit into the organization, some employees will need technical AI and big data skills often taught in computer-related curricula. But at the very least, most other employees and managers will need to be trained to use the tools effectively and with judgment.

<strong>Curiosity and lifelong learning</strong>. One of my favorite professional friends from a few years back was the Bourbonnais site leader of Cigna, Anthony Hipp. Even 10 years ago, he said that all else being equal, the number one skill he sought was people with a sense of curiosity.

For anyone who uses Google today, a smart search process is the key to getting good, reliable sources and answers. Again, back to my teaching days, I always warned students, whether using Google or even highly developed research databases, “Never, never, ever just type in a search term and take the first 15-20 results.” With generative AI such as OpenAI ChatGPT, you must phrase the right questions and do appropriate follow-up questions.

Lifelong learning will now have to become “daily” learning. In some ways, that is daunting, but for future employees and companies, that will be their watchword.