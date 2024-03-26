How clearing out clutter can improve your life

Getting organized is like dieting. Everyone knows how to do it, but the problem is getting around to it — to clearing out clutter, cleverly organizing what remains and then maintaining the results.

When we remodeled our kitchen a few years ago, I emptied every cupboard and drawer, carefully labeling every box and bin with its contents. That process alone ran a few red flags up the pole. I found things I’d forgotten completely. When it was time to put everything back, I decided to put things away as I actually used them — not with the mindset that I might need them someday.

I quickly realized why it was such a problem to keep the kitchen neat and tidy. It is impossible to organize chaos. I needed to clear out everything first. Funny how that cleared my mind as well.

Getting rid of the unused items that obviously had become unnecessary created space to organize the essentials.

<strong>TOO. MUCH. STUFF.</strong>

Face it. If you don’t have enough closet, drawer and storage space to comfortably handle your possessions, you probably own too many things. Give away; pare down. Let your rooms, closets and drawers appear serene and controlled.

There’s no single “right” way to organize your possessions and home. Organization must fit your style, energy and schedule. Find a system that functions best for you and your family.

<strong>ELIMINATE, CONCENTRATE</strong>

No matter the way you do it, let this be your mantra: Eliminate and concentrate. Say it over and over. Then say it some more.

<strong>Eliminate:</strong> I will admit to this being very difficult for me. I have this thing in my head that says someday I’ll need it. It’s worth a lot. It has value. After all, the power grid might go down any second, and these candle stubs could save the day. Just articulating those words makes me laugh and prompts me to do the right thing: eliminate any way I can.

<strong>Concentrate:</strong> It’s ridiculous how the things we really do need get scattered all over the house in random drawers and cupboards. Getting everything similar into one place is also a shocking experience. Yes, we need that thing; whatever it might be. But do we really need 18 of them?!

<strong>BROWN BAG METHOD</strong>

Getting rid of the clutter is a good place to start. Personally, I’m fond of the brown bag method for instant results — something that works wonders, especially when you are at your wit’s end over clutter and chaos.

Take one (more as necessary) large brown paper grocery bag, bin or box and fill it with all of the stacks of extraneous papers, magazines and mail; your basic clutter. The purpose here is not to throw anything away, but just to get it out of visual range until you have time to sort and file. At least that’s what you tell yourself.

Stand back and enjoy that completely clear counter, desktop, table or another flat surface. Amazing, isn’t it?

If no one in the family has mentioned missing something of importance within 48 hours or so, it is probably safe to throw the whole thing out. This might be a method of last resort, but I guarantee it works.

<strong>SALAMI METHOD</strong>

A more preferred way to get organized might be the salami method. You wouldn’t think of eating an entire salami in one sitting. You’d eat it in slices over a period of time, right? Think of your project as one big salami. Start with one thing. One room. One closet. One drawer. Tomorrow is another day; another drawer and another attic. Soon, you’ll be in control.

I’ve learned gaining control over the stuff in my life has an effect on my attitude. When everything is in its place, I’m less stressed, able to think clearly and a happier person, basically. Order brings calm; clutter results in chaos.

<strong>SEVERE MESSIES</strong>

I have found some kind of comfort in knowing I’m not the only organizationally challenged person out there. Just the other day, I was reading the ratio of naturally born neatniks to messies is about one to 1 million.

Not everyone has a severe case of the messies, but if you think you might, you need to read “Sink Reflections” by Marla Cilley.

Cilley, aka “The FlyLady” to the thousands who log onto her website Flylady.net, kindly and with great empathy reaches into every person’s home to help make housecleaning more fun and life more organized.

Beginning with Shiny Sink 101, Cilley explains how a spotless kitchen sink can direct even the most discouraged housekeeper onto the path of well-ordered domesticity. And who wouldn’t love that?