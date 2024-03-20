Briefcase: March 20, 2024

<strong>Comcast launches lift zones in Kankakee</strong>

<strong>Comcast</strong> announced this past week the launch of two new lift zones in Kankakee. Lift zones are spaces in community centers that provide free internet access for students to do homework and adults to build digital skills, search for jobs, and access an array of services. The new Kankakee lift zones are located at:

• Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 N. Kennedy Drive.

• YMCA Childcare Center, 1025 N. Washington Ave.

“The new lift zones will support our efforts to equip the people of Kankakee County with the crucial tools that they need to succeed in our increasingly digital world,” said Will Welsh, Kankakee Area YMCA CEO “We appreciate Comcast’s continued partnership and support for our initiatives to advance digital equity in the communities we serve.”

The two Kankakee lift zones are among more than 1,250 lift zones nationwide, including nearly 90 in this region alone. Lift zones also complement Comcast’s Internet Essentials program, a low-cost internet adoption program for income-constrained households. The program has helped more than 10 million people across the country — 1.9 million in Illinois — connect to the Internet at home since it launched in 2011.

“For more than a decade, we’ve worked with hundreds of community partners across Illinois to help bridge the digital divide,” said Carl Jones Jr., Comcast’s regional vice president of government and external affairs. “Together, we’ve made considerable progress, but more work is needed. I’m proud that Comcast continues to make investments and provide solutions to further our commitment to the communities we serve and this critical issue.”

In addition, the Kankakee Area YMCA received a $7,500 grant from Comcast last year to support its Teen Employment Readiness program, which teaches high school and college students digital skills that will help them prepare and compete for internship and employment opportunities.

The lift zones and support for the Kankakee Area YMCA part of Project UP, Comcast’s $1 billion commitment to advance digital equity and help create a future of unlimited possibilities.

Comcast serves customers in central and northern Illinois, including the Kankakee area.