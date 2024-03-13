Main Street: March 13, 2024

<em>”If you want to do something, just do it. No one is going to do it for you.” —Jaime Pressly</em>

<em>You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.”</em> — Abraham Lincoln

<em>“Someday is not a day of the week.”</em> — Janet Dailey

Oh, the perils of procrastination. Most of us do it now and then. The other day, I got up feeling listless, and even two cups of my cheap Folgers coffee barely moved the needle. Then, quite by accident, I discovered it was National Sloth Day. My source, Facebook, had it wrong. It is actually Oct. 20. But by the time I found out my lazy pattern was set for that day.

We all have off days when it’s hard to get started, especially on those gigantic jobs. But even a small job we’ve been putting off for weeks or months can be a challenge.

<strong>The 5-minute rule: Variation 1</strong>

Suppose you have a big job such as a new complicated project or dread reading those mind-numbing reports, or you have to write a column for the Daily Journal or even clean up your kitchen. Variation 1 says you promise that no matter how much you dread the job, you will work on it for five minutes. Once you have completed the five minutes, you can stop if you want. Of course, you know what will happen in most cases. Giving yourself permission to stop guilt-free will help you to be energized to work longer and in many cases even complete the job.

Let me give you a personal example. If you have ever had a coin, a tough bone, or even worse, stop your garbage disposal, you’ll understand my frustration when I could not extract a small nail by using a needle nose pliers. I had to remove the whole disposal, which was only about a 20-minute job. However, after doing garbage disposal surgery, getting the unit back in was not going well. (A side note here — no matter how simple it comes apart and you are sure you won’t forget-you likely will. So always use your camera to take pictures during disassembly.)

I lifted, tugged and contorted my body to get it back in place. After spending two or three hours I gave up in frustration and stopped. After taking a few hours off I decided to try something different for just five minutes. That involved going to a couple of YouTube videos, and then my five minutes turned into 30 minutes because I was making progress and got it done.

The organization, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy of Los Angeles, recommends effective ways to end procrastination. “The one we will be explaining here is, of course, the five-minute rule (one of the best). Say goodbye to stalling and dawdling and hello to enhanced productivity and achieving your goals!”

<strong>The 5-minute rule: Variation 2</strong>

Here is how it works. During the day, when little things come up that need to be dealt with or solved, if it will take five minutes or less, just go ahead and do them right away. Don’t add them to your already overloaded “to-do” list.

I have often written about my friend, colleague and major professor, the late Dr. Bill Anthony. When I would walk into his office and need something like a phone call regarding my research, he would immediately pick up the phone and make the call. He was highly accomplished, having written at least 11 books and co-authored two major textbooks and dozens of journal articles. If anyone was busy, it was Bill. So, rather than being distracted by having to do something later, he just went ahead and did it.

Though, there is a downside. If you react to every little thing, you become fragmented and might neglect your primary vital responsibilities. We all have known people who have fallen into this trap. So this 5-minute rule needs to be properly applied to screen out the insignificant things that don’t need to be done at all.

<strong>The 5-minute rule: Variation 3</strong>

I recently discovered this one almost by accident. I had several rather minor things hanging over me for a while because of some larger projects I was working on. I usually work off of a flexible to-do list. I often work on physical type projects for two hours, take a short break, and then do an hour of computer work, spreadsheets, writing projects and so forth.

But still, my lingering list of things I knew I should do grew. What I found was very effective was to group four to five small projects that would take 5-10 minutes and allocate 30 minutes to completing these as a group. As a result my back log of “bugging me items” has decreased significantly.

Let me share one simple example. Over the past six months, I have used my Craftsman table saw an average of three-four hours a week. I noticed the blade was getting so dull that, at times, it would trip the saw circuit breaker and the house breaker. But I thought it would be a pain to change the blade.

Paradoxically, I had at least three new blades in a drawer. So I took the plunge, and it took just four minutes to change. It’s incredible how much more efficient I became. During that 30-minute block, I also got several other things done that same day.

How might this work for you? Here is a list of 5-10-minute activities that could be grouped. 1. Writing a personal thank you note to someone. 2. Reorganizing one of your desk drawers. 3. Doing a quick Google search about one of those things you have always wondered about and make some brief notes. 4. Reading an article from your professional magazine that you never get to. 5. Calling a friend or colleague and setting a specific date for one of those “We’ll have to get together for lunch someday.”

Whether you choose to spend 30 or 40 minutes, you will be amazed how much you have accomplished.

In summary, the 5-minute rule in all three variations can help you overcome procrastination, get those little “should-do” things off your mind, and pay dividends as they impact both you and others.