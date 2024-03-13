Briefcase: March 13, 2024

<strong>Thrivent to provide record-breaking dividend</strong>

Thrivent, a Fortune 500 financial services organization, announced recently that it will provide $542 million in dividend payments and policy enhancements, such as additional credited interest and reduced fees, to clients with membership in 2024.

As a membership-owned organization founded more than 120 years ago, Thrivent doesn’t have stockholders and instead returns value to its clients, distributing more than $3 billion in the past 10 years. As part of this year’s record-breaking total payout, 77% of Thrivent’s policies — over 2.1 million — will receive some form of dividend or policy enhancement in 2024, a 9% increase from 2023.

“Thrivent serves millions of clients, and we deliver value to them with competitive products and solutions, strong investment performance and a commitment to financial stewardship,” said David Royal, CFO and investment officer. “We have grown Thrivent’s surplus significantly over the past few years because of our disciplined financial management, and now we’re able to deliver record-breaking total payouts to our clients in 2024.”

Earlier this year, AM Best reaffirmed Thrivent’s A++ (superior) rating, its strongest possible rating, which the organization has received for more than two decades. Thrivent also carries an Aa2 (excellent) rating from Moody’s Investor Service, the third highest of the agency’s 21 rating categories, and an AA+ (very strong) rating from S&P Global Ratings, the second highest of the agency’s 20 rating categories.

“With inflation and rising interest rates putting pressure on clients’ daily cash flow, this added value in their policies paired with Thrivent’s holistic advice can help keep their financial plans on track in challenging times,” said <strong>Larry Burton</strong>, financial advisor with Thrivent. “I’m proud to be part of a financially strong and stable organization that always puts our clients’ needs at the center of all we do.”

For more information, contact Burton at his office at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. The phone number is 815-432-0355.