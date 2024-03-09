Kankakee County featured in national publication

KANKAKEE — The March 2024 edition of Site Selection magazine features Gotion’s recent investment in Kankakee County.

Site Selection, a trade publication, bills itself as the magazine of corporate real estate strategy and economic development. It publishes six issues a year in print and online and covers commercial real estate and economic development across the United States.

The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County has had some contact with the magazine over the years.

“I reached out to the editor [Lindsay Lopp] and said [the Gotion plant] might be something to consider,” said Angela Morrey, vice president of business development for the Economic Alliance. “This is a pretty big deal in the state of Illinois. She went with it.”

Illinois is one of eight states featured in the state spotlights section of the magazine’s March issue. Gotion’s selection of the former Kmart warehouse in Manteno for its $2 billion gigafactory is featured in a six-page story, delving into the entire process, in its spotlight on Illinois.

The story talks about how Intersect Illinois, the state’s private organization that does site selection for companies, and the Illinois Department if Commerce and Economic Opportunity, the state’s economic development agency, reached out to a number of the state’s economic development agencies about a year ago for proposals. It said there was a foreign company looking to build an EV battery factory in the U.S.

The Economic Alliance of Kankakee County submitted some buildings that met the criteria, and the former Kmart warehouse is where Gotion ended up selecting for its factory.

The story talks about the steps Gotion, a Chinese manufacturer, had to go through to get the site approved, and that the project faced vocal local opposition.

Tim Nugent, mayor of Manteno and the president and CEO of the Economic Alliance, was interviewed for the story. The piece examines why the Midwest is an ideal spot for the plant and how the Manteno factory is about a 45-minute drive to Chicago and its suburbs. The location gave Gotion the assurances it would have a vast labor pool within driving distance.

“Tim did some phone interviews with them,” Morrey said. “They focused on the big investment.”

Also, the site is close to three major railroads, a regional airport and two international airports. The area also has ready access to necessary infrastructure — gas, electric, water, wastewater treatment and high-speed internet and fiber networks.

The story also focuses on the other manufacturers that are operating in Kankakee County, noting CSL Behring and Nucor Steel.

The story can be read online at siteselection.com, and there’s also a link on the Economic Alliance’s website at kanakakeecountyed.org.