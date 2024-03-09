Briefcase: March 9, 2024

<strong>Compeer Financial hires new chief information officer</strong>

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative based in the Upper Midwest, recently announced the appointment of <strong>Bruce Feist</strong> as the organization’s chief information officer.

Feist, of Woodland, Minn., will assume the responsibilities currently held by Jerry Wiese, who is set to retire from his role as CIO in April. With more than 15 years of experience at Cargill, Feist brings technology and leadership experience to Compeer Financial, having served in division chief information officer roles and other positions.

In his capacity as CIO, Feist will lead Compeer Financial’s business technology and digital transformation efforts, focusing through technology-based initiatives. He will oversee digital strategies at Compeer, which is dedicated to technological efforts in service to agriculture.

Feist holds a degree in computer information systems from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn.

“Bruce’s robust background in guiding diverse and complex business technology strategies and teams will be instrumental as Compeer Financial seeks further innovative opportunities to serve and enhance the experience for our clients,” said Jase Wagner, president and CEO at Compeer Financial. “His strong business acumen, approach to change leadership and commitment to fostering a robust team culture make him an incredible asset to our organization. We are thrilled to welcome Bruce to our team.”

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving agriculture and rural communities. It provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It has an office at 570 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.