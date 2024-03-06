Main Street: March 6, 2024

It has been a great last six months in both professional and college sports. Whether you run a business, are an employee, or for personal improvement, much can be learned from the <em>best</em> of these people. Besides providing entertainment for millions of people worldwide, there are many examples of how athletes benefit their communities and the country.

It’s always sad for football fans when the college bowls are finished, and the Super Bowl champions are crowned. It was a remarkable year in college football. The University of Michigan, which had many lowly years, finally brought home the National Championship to the Big Ten.

And the NFL (after going through some tumultuous years) seems to have recovered its respect. One incredible statistic is that of the top 100 rated TV programs last year, 98 were NFL games. Many professional players, beyond their sports activities, engage in charitable work.

I must admit that in the past five years, I have become a Kansas City Chiefs fan. While I was hoping for a repeat of 2023, I would have been happy had “Mr. Irrelevant” Brock Purdy and the 49ers won the game. Brock was the last player picked in the 2022 NFL draft, and most people expected him to quickly fade away.

The game was one of the most entertaining in recent Super Bowl history. But for the one missed extra point by the San Francisco kicker, the outcome might have been different. Regardless of the outcome most people, including a key coach from Kansas City, admire Purdy’s sense of humility, faith and his hard work ethic. He is highly competent and confident without being arrogant. What a great example to children and adults alike.

During winter, many sports enthusiasts turned their attention to college basketball. Conference championships and March Madness are upon us. No doubt the landscape for women’s sports has been changed forever by what many sports commentators call a once-in-a-generation transformational player, Hawkeye Caitlin Clark. She has broken record after record, including the all-time NCAA women’s scoring record.

On Sunday she overtook “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s scoring record in NCAA history for men as well. Living in Iowa, last year, we were able to get tickets for three or four women games for about $15 per ticket in a two-thirds filled Hawkeye Carver Arena. This was before Caitlin emerged as the superstar. This year has changed everything. When the tickets went on sale in early 2023, she sold out the arena in less than two hours.

All around the Big Ten, she helped to sell out their arenas as well. It is no wonder that in a recent home game, the crowd chanted, “One more year.” This weekend, the average price to watch the Hawkeyes play Big Ten Champion Ohio State was $453 per ticket. Somewhat sadly, but with understanding, we support her entering the WNBA draft.

So what about her allows her to have changed the game and the interest in women’s sports? She is undoubtedly a supreme talent. She is feisty, aggressive and self-confident without being arrogant. But time after time, she thanks her co-players, coaches and fans. She averages more than 30 points per game, but she has set up and assisted other players in some games where she could have scored more. This season, she has scored 17 triple-doubles (double-digit points, assists and rebounds.) After all the games, she gladly autographs kid’s shirts and programs.

Finally, in this era of so-called athletic superstars, especially in professional sports, the status of reaching the relevant Hall of Fame, whether it is football, baseball, basketball, hockey or other, is the ultimate recognition athletes strive for.

That being said, one athlete who will never be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame must be recognized in the Hall of Human Kindness and Generosity. Tim Tebow won two National Championships while at the University of Florida. (Even I, as a Florida State fan) admire his accomplishments. During his time as a Florida Gator, you often felt he was more of an influence on the mercurial Steve Spurrier than vice versa.

When he entered the NFL, he had a solid, but not a fantastic career. He did play for three years, mainly for the Denver Broncos.

Tebow grew up the son of missionaries in the Philippines. According to Wikipedia, “Due to his success and outspoken Christian faith, he became a cultural phenomenon, and his tendency to kneel in prayer on football fields was referred to as ‘Tebowing.’ He received both criticism and praise but always remain true to his values and beliefs.”

Ten years ago, Tim’s Foundation created one of the best humanitarian events ever, Called “Nite to Shine.” Here is the concept from the site. “Nite to Shine is a complimentary event hosted by local churches worldwide for people with special needs. The event is open to anyone living with disabilities, ages 14 and older.

Although each event is a little bit different, some activities included are a red carpet entrance, limousine rides, dancing, karaoke, gifts, a catered dinner, a Respite Room for parents and caregivers, a crowning ceremony where every honored guest will receive a crown or tiara, and more — Nite to Shine is a celebration of God’s love for <em>you</em>, our Kings and Queens!”

A few weeks ago, I had a chance to participate at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids/Marion, Iowa. We hosted 150 guests, which took well over 250 community people to host, along with countless businesses and organizations. I was privileged to serve as a buddy to one of our guests.

Many compassionate persons in the Kankakee area participated at The Gathering Point Nazarene campus in Bourbonnais. On the ”Nite” of Feb 10, 750 sites in 50 countries participated. Since its inception 10 years ago, the Tebow Foundation’s Nite to Shine has impacted 1,000 cities, 56 countries and 555,000 guests experiences. For those of us who have participated and all the guests we have hosted, Tim belongs in the Humanity Hall of Fame.

For more information about the project, you can check out the website. If you have not participated in the event in Kankakee County or surrounding Illinois counties, plan on doing so in February 2025 (timtebowfoundation.org/10years)

So Purdy, Clark and Tebow — great role models of teamwork, humility and compassion.