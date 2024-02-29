Protecting yourself from ghost jobs and fake jobs

Last week, I began discussing the realities of the job-hunting landscape in 2024. Unless you are applying for a job at a physical location you can walk into, it’s not always easy to determine whether or not the company you are applying for actually exists. Stories of fake jobs and scams abound on the internet, and it’s unfortunately easy to become suckered into one.

My daughter recently encountered a fake job like this, as she’s on the job hunt too. She applied for a position she found online and was told she’d gotten the job. But then, the list of things she was required to do – including visit a sketchy location that looked like a storage unit instead of an actual office – left her declining and looking the company up on the internet. This “job” appeared to be a multi-level marketing scheme where “job hunters” had to pay to be a part of the business and then attempt to sell the product.

Another pitfall I’ve encountered while on the job hunt is being “selected” for dubious jobs for which I did not apply. I’ve received three different “job offers” from companies who told me I got jobs in insurance offices, which I thought were odd as I hadn’t applied to any. In each case, the companies then attempted to convince me I should open (and fund) a franchise office of these insurance companies, with my own financial investment in my own agency.

Along with this, I’ve also received emails that I’ve been “accepted” to jobs that are commission-only cold-call sales positions – again, not the marketing and graphic design jobs I’ve applied for at all.

I’ve learned that this is a risk you run when you post your resume or apply for any job online – the job you’re applying for might not be a real job at all and might simply be harvesting your data for a different “business opportunity” they’ll try to market to you.

Allow me to share a few of the other things I’ve encountered on the job hunt. Artificial intelligence (AI) is everywhere these days, but I’ve had multiple online interviews that were solely AI in nature. The video app notified me that the questions would be asked by AI, and I’d need to speak my responses in under one minute or less.

The first time I had an AI interview, I thought – do I dress up and put makeup on to talk to a computer? (Ultimately, I did – because, at some point, one would hope that a human might eventually see the video of me through the interview process.) This technology allows companies to use AI to weed out candidates based on their appearance and spoken answers before human eyes ever see the applicant.

It’s a somewhat discouraging way to go through the job hunt process, but in my experience, it’s becoming increasingly common. I have found it frustrating, though, that one has to download different apps or software to take part in these AI interviews – again, not knowing whether or not you will ever hear from the company in question or if any of these job positions are legitimate either.

Before I apply to any job, I look the company’s website up online, and if they provide an address, I also look their physical address up on a mapping website that allows me to see the street view to help determine whether or not there is an actual facility at that location. Of course, all of this adds to the time it takes to decide whether or not to apply for a job too. It’s definitely been a sobering, slow process that requires a lot of patience and tenacity.

If you’re currently on the job hunt, I’d love to hear from you, too! Feel free to share your experiences with me at jill@supercouponing.com, and I may share them in a future column.