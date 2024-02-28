Main Street: Feb. 28, 2024

As a young child, I experienced the “gastronomic” effect of being introduced to pizza. I can distinctly remember, at the age of 4, being introduced to a thin crust pizza with extraordinary toppings by my babysitter and her friends. To my chagrin, I pushed off all those delectable toppings and ate the remaining cheese.

Fast forward a few years later, my mother introduced me to one of the first frozen pizzas of that era, Johns Pizza from Chicago Heights, and it became a traditional Friday night treat for my sister and me. My love affair for pizza began and has been entrenched and only increased my affinity for being an epicurean for pizza.

With aspirational ideologies of seeking the best pizza, I can recall that by seventh grade, I was thrilled to discover the delectable delights of local pizzerias in Kankakee with such notable establishments as 3K’s Pizza, Candlelight Pizzeria, Matt’s Pizza, Dale’s Pizza, Sammy’s Pizza, and then venturing North to Matteson to one of my favorites Nino’s Pizza, featuring extra-dough with mushrooms and sausage cooked well.

As a freshman in high school, my devotion to pizza moved to the next level by experimenting and commencing with homemade pizza like Chef Boyardee and then moving to the next iteration of culinary excellence by making my dough and experimenting with various toppings, cheese mixtures and cooking temperatures. In a pinch, and due to time constraints, in college, the go-to pizza was the traditional Tombstone frozen pizza sold at Thrift-T-Mart on North Schuyler Avenue in Kankakee for $2.50.

Grappling with the fact that many of those days of yesteryear pizzerias are gone, we are still fortunate to have delicious pizzerias available in the Kankakee regional area, such as Chicago Dough Company, Johnny’s Pizza, Sammy’s Pizza, Monical’s, Eddie’s Bar and Grill, Tucci’s, Nancy’s Pizza, Aurelio’s Pizza, Anthony’s Family Restaurant and Pizzeria, Mama Grassano’s, Mancino’s Pizza and Grinders, Luconi’s Pizza, Mainstreet Diner and Pizzeria, and carry out pizza such as Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Papa John’s, Little Caesar’s, Rosatti’s and Casey’s General Store, to name a few.

The quest for the perfect pizzeria or pizza is spiritedly debated due to individual tastes, preferences and discerning palates. Against that backdrop, it would be unwise to speculate or pronounce the best pizza I have ever eaten, as I have made a herculean expedition across the region, state and country to find the preeminent pizza, only to say it was great but not perfect. Therefore, the elusive pursuit for the ultimate pizza continues. However, it’s not in the destination but the journey that the hunt for the exquisite pizza has engendered renewed and novel friendships, travels and the overture to innovative and appetizing cuisine.

Gaining an unparalleled view of reveling in a delicious pizza, other factors conjoin the experience. These factors include the quality of the food, value, ambiance, excellent customer service, attentive and respectful waitstaff, clean and sanitary kitchen, restrooms, floors, and tables, available parking, handicap access, and a well-lighted and safe parking lot, special discounts or coupons for occasions, holidays or weekly specials.

The ambrosia of the pizza experience is not only predicated on the gustatory delights of the diner but also the value of customer service, which entails customer retention, referrals, cleanliness, food quality at a reasonable price, upbeat dining experience, amazing waitstaff and a competitive advantage. These remarkable attributes culminate in a positive dining experience for the customer and, thus, ensure repeat business that produces organizational success.

The proliferation of restaurants and the endless choices on the menu can, and often result in decision fatigue. Most consumers want easy choices of their favorite food, quality, affordability and an enjoyable dining experience. Within that vein, I would like to highlight one of my favorite pizza places in Kankakee County, the Chicago Dough Company in Bourbonnais. I have been a faithful patron of this establishment since my early high school days and still enjoy the delicious food served in a friendly atmosphere and reasonably priced.

Recently, as I was enjoying a pizza buffet lunch with Dave Gordon and his son, the owner-operator, Tim Gordon, I interviewed Tim on what made Chicago Dough Company successful after being a staple in the restaurant community since 1978. I want to share some of Tim’s answers on how other small businesses can emulate the success and longevity of Chicago Dough.

Unleashing organizational success for any business is met with a myriad of issues: quality of products, customer service, advertising, finding suitable and long-term employees, budgeting, food preparation, dealing with customer complaints, economic uncertainty, inflation, COVID-19 pandemic, and dealing with the law of unintended consequences when not thinking through any business decision. Given the constraints of owning and operating a small business, Tim Gordon offered a glimpse of his theory of organizational success and dealing with an uncertain and unpredictable economy.

Under the direction and tutelage of Tim Gordon, Chicago Dough has encapsulated the essential tenets of restaurant success. Tim started his career at Chicago Dough when he was 16 and then worked at various customer service industries such as Cigna, where he honed his love for serving and providing an exceptional customer experience. Returning to his first love, the pizza business, Tim accentuated his business acumen and provided his customers value and quality food, and thus creating a loyal business following.

Equally compelling, Tim said that keeping up with technology and being proactive in fixing problems keeps your organization ahead of the curve. Additionally, getting to know your customers and treating them as family creates a culture of trust and identity and allows your employees to gain a deeper appreciation for those with whom they serve. This creates a family atmosphere where relationships are built and solidified, as further evidenced when you sponsor a community event or Little League team or make a charitable food donation.

“My work ethic of seeking perfection is something you can never get comfortable with in the restaurant industry.” Tim said. “Once you think you have figured it out, something may break or goes haywire and then you are dealing with a chaotic problem that needs immediate attention. You must be proactive and consistent as possible and implement systems to assist in running things more efficiently.”

Tim’s former restaurant manager instilled in him the ability to become successful by dealing with many issues simultaneously and becoming the best leader he could be in this business. Finally, Tim said, “We have done a good job, but you can never get too comfortable in this industry. Luckily, we have some of the most loyal customers anyone could ask for, which has made this a worthwhile experience for me.”

In the final analysis, most of us love pizza. While I can certainly attest that I enjoy almost every pizza I’ve ever eaten, and I enjoy some more than others. The factors as described, go beyond just making a quality pizza at an affordable price: It centers on the intangibles such as having friendly service staff, obviously, clean facilities, a family atmosphere, and creating a culinary delight of food, friends, and family to tickle the most discerning palate.

As Tim said, “Treating your customers right and how they want to be treated goes a long way in building and sustaining relationships that often last a lifetime.”

So next time you are enjoying your favorite slice of pizza, think about everything that went into making that a pleasurable and memorable event. And, as I like to reflect on the sage advice a person gave me as a young lad, “Pizza is the answer to all of life’s problems, as it is not just a food but an emotion.”