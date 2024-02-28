Briefcase: Feb. 28, 2024

<strong>Fitness Premier moves to new location in Beecher</strong>

<strong>Fitness Premier</strong> in Beecher recently moved to a new location at 500 W. Indiana Ave. Fitness Premier will be celebrating with a grand opening during the week of March 4-9 at the new location which allowed the club to double the amount of space for fitness classes.

Fitness Premier was previously located at 1111 Dixie Highway for seven years. The new club added a relax and restore room as well as $100,000 of new fitness equipment. The new club also features more plate-loaded strength equipment for legs and more cardio equipment.

Though an expansive cardio section is a bit out of the ordinary for the Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs model,management listened to the feedback of the local community. With an aging population in Beecher, there is a higher demand for treadmills, ellipticals and bikes, and that need is addressed at the new club, according to a Fitness Premier news release.

Other amenities include kids club, shower room, as well as 24-hour access. Programs include personal and team training.

Fitness Premier in Beecher is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday and Saturday. In addition, 24/7 access through an app on a smartphone is available.

The ownership group operates 17 Fitness Premier gyms across Illinois, Indiana and Iowa. Mike Orwig is the owner of the Beecher location as well as for clubs in Bourbonnais, Crete and Manteno. For more information, visit fitnesspremierclubs.com/locations/beecher.