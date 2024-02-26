Ag education programs growing in Illinois

A grant program has helped increase number of agriculture teachers and agriculture education programs in the state.

In 2014, there were 320 agriculture programs with 386 teachers. That number grew to 386 agriculture programs with 547 teachers in the 2023-24 school year, according to data from Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education.

“To me, it tells a story about being able to reach more students in more places to learn about agriculture,” said Jesse Faber, agriculture teacher and FFA adviser for Pontiac Township High School.

Faber has been teaching agriculture for 18 years and is finishing a doctorate program in ag education. His dissertation focuses on the recruitment and retention of teachers in Illinois.

He told FarmWeek, “The number of teachers and programs has been escalating over the last seven years. Right in the middle of that, the Three Circle FFA and SAE Grant started.”

Through this grant program, which began in 2017, full-time ag teachers can receive pay for 400 hours outside of their usual teaching obligations. The teacher’s school district pays 50% using the grant dollars and the other half is often covered by the school district or community partners.

“The most valuable piece is to be able to embed agriculture in a student’s education so we can connect with young people in this industry that I love and help them become more educated consumers,” Faber said. “It is crucial to allow FFA programs to grow because every student can have a place in it. I encourage everyone to support your local agriculture program.”

FCAE state coordinator, Jennifer Waters, contributes ag program growth to the Three Circle Grant and an ag teacher’s ability to fill home economics, industrial arts and science teacher roles.

“We have these teaching vacancies happening, but the grant is what sweetens the pot,” she said. “We can say to the district not only are we going to help you by picking up these classes that you couldn’t find someone for, but we’re also able to give a stipend to help pay this teacher for their extended time.”

Adding ag teachers and giving them compensation for the extra time in their jobs has had an impact on student participation.

“Now the teacher is getting paid to do the extra, so they are going to other events and other activities. Student participation is growing because of this,” Waters said.

The Illinois 2023 Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources Education Report showed an increase of almost 10,000 students since the implementation of the Three Circle Grant.

“With the increase in agriculture programs offered, there are teaching roles that do not get filled,” Waters said. “In most cases, we’re able to work with school districts so the next year we can fill the position. But I will say the Three Circle Grant has helped with retaining the teachers we have.”

Faber said, “We’re very thankful to FCAE for what they’ve done. They are wonderful researchers who are building bridges and opening up ag programs.”

To fill teaching vacancies, a selection of teachers are coming from the ag industry with non-traditional licenses. FCAE offers teacher training in addition to first-year ag teachers conferences to help these teachers grow their knowledge.

FCAE provides further support to ag teachers through workshops, grant application assistance and overall advocacy. Additionally, FCAE has created a Chicagoland program adviser position to further develop agriculture programs in urban areas.