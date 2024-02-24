Briefcase: Feb. 24, 2024

<strong>First Financial makes donations to local community</strong>

<strong>First Financial Bank</strong> and its associates gave $4.4 million and 14,829 volunteer hours to people and organizations throughout its four-state footprint in 2023 in an effort to help clients and communities it serves.

In Northeast Illinois, the bank and its associates gave $11,000 and 163 volunteer hours in 2023.

“We are neighbors to our clients — we volunteer alongside them and share our resources with the organizations that will help our communities succeed,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial. “We are proud to reflect on the positive impact we’re making, even as we look ahead toward fostering more growth in 2024.”

The number of hours volunteered by First Financial associates in 2023 represents a 17% increase over 2022. First Financial allows full-time associates to use up to eight hours of paid time off to purse volunteer activities during work hours.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank holding company. The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: commercial, retail banking, investment commercial real estate, mortgage banking, commercial finance and wealth management.

It has bank branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee, and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. For more information, visit bankatfirst.com.