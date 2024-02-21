Main Street: Feb. 21, 2024

Buying and selling real estate in the past 15-20 months has been a major challenge. We have faced both increasing prices and a relatively sharp increase in interest rates from 3½% to as high as 8% and a current rate of about 7.0%.

From my being both a buyer and seller in the last 20 months, I recommend using a professional Realtor. As a matter of full disclosure, our experience as sellers is based on working with Michelle Arseneau, one of the most successful real estate agents in Northeast Illinois.

On the buying side, our agent, Jill Gustin, is associated with the large Skogman Group in the Cedar Rapids market, where we purchased our new house. Whoever you choose for a real estate agent, I think you’ll find this column helpful — especially if you or one of your friends or relatives is a first-time buyer.

It has been over 19 months since we purchased our new home in Cedar Rapids — and 13 months since we sold our house in Bourbonnais in January 2023. Our move back to Iowa has been even better than anticipated. We live in a growing, vibrant community and live less than half an hour from the University of Iowa with all its sports and cultural events.

Eastern Iowa has many rivers, lakes and rolling country. So wherever you want to move, to Florida, Texas or across town just do it. It’s still possible even with challenging economic times.

In our case, we purchased a house before selling ours. That was a little bit scary and maybe even risky. Our Wells Fargo mortgage banker in Iowa recommended her top two real estate professionals, and we chose Gustin. She was a perfect fit for us.

Like many people, I saw the wisdom of using a professional to buy our house because it wasn’t costing “me” anything. However, in the Cedar Rapids/Iowa City market, there were a large number of houses listed by FSBO (for sale by owner), sometimes referred to as a “fizbo.”) Before we did anything, like many people today, we first consulted zillow.com or realtor.com to get the “lay of the land.”

Many people assume (as we did) that since the seller pays less commission with an FSBO, they, in turn, can lower the house’s price. However, when we looked at going with that option, it became clear we would not get the needed services. Jill became an excellent coordinating agent who showed us houses we likely would not have considered. At the time, houses were very scarce in Cedar Rapids, and we had been trying to make the move for almost two years.

Not until we started the process did we realize that on the buying end, there is so much that has to take place in a real estate transaction. This includes the financing, negotiating the details of the price and the possession date and doing all the legal things that need to be accomplished. By the way, the process from state to state can vary significantly. So, someone moving from Iowa or another state to Illinois needs the professional advice of a local Realtor.

But if buying a house is complicated, from our experience, selling is even more complex. For us, this is where Michelle came in. First and foremost, she and her associates helped us stay on course in this step-by-step process. When we were finally ready to sell, the market had started to weaken a bit, so it was more challenging, but ultimately we were successful.

In the rest of this article, I will focus on the selling side. In another article later this spring, I will discuss the purchasing side more in depth. So when selling, let me tell you what we found as advantages in working with a real estate professional, no matter who you choose.

First, a skilled Realtor like Michelle, who has sold over 2,500 properties during her career, understands which upgrades need to be made to make the house more marketable and pass an inspector’s report.

Secondly, a person who has lived in the community for a long time can recommend contractors who can do the needed work at a high quality level and at a reasonable price.

Third, a person with a long-term success record who may serve several area cities has access to many more buyers than most agents.

Fourth, an experienced Realtor can find the buyer and work through the MLS (multiple listing service). In addition, their many long-term contacts and satisfied clients who have bought and sold properties can help showcase your house to many buyers.

Fifth, the issue of pricing and timing is a big deal. The initial price setting and the appropriate time to lower the price in a tight or slack market can be invaluable. If you do it yourself, your ego might be involved. Experienced professionals are used to negotiating a win-win deal so the sale and purchase happen. Unless you have a job where you negotiate every day, you are likely to request too little or too much. It is not a job for the average person who may only buy and sell two or three times in their entire life.

Sixth, buying and selling a house can involve complex legal issues, and a real estate professional who has worked with many title companies and lawyers can make recommendations. They don’t insist you use certain people or agencies, but why not take advantage of someone’s many years of experience and hundreds of closings?

Seventh, during the selling process, Michelle recommended an excellent lawyer she had worked with for years. He was quick, efficient, and had a very reasonable fee. Interestingly enough, though, states differ quite dramatically on how they handle the legalities. In Iowa, lawyers rarely get involved. The title companies executed the transaction over here. So an agent that is thoroughly aware of your state and local regulations is a must.

In the long run, paying a commission is like using a good CPA to do your taxes. They can save you so much more in time, aggravation and money than they cost. In the case of the real estate market, the agent will see that your house is sold at the best possible price.

In summary, many of you, particularly your younger family members, will want to buy or sell in 2024. There are many excellent Realtor agents in the area. Above all, in my opinion, you want someone with vast experience who is ethical, honest and has a track record of completing deals that benefit both parties.

Remember, it does take a team of people to bring it all together, and working with a professional real estate agent, whether buying or selling, can make it all come together.