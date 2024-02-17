Briefcase: Feb . 17, 2024

<strong>Local training guru meets with Savannah Bananas</strong>

Local sports ticket sales training consultant and published author <strong>Bill Guertin</strong> visited with his friend Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas baseball team in Savannah, Ga., recently.

Cole was able to give Guertin, of Bourbonnais, a behind-the-scenes tour of the facility on their opening day of Spring Training.

“What a thrill to be at Historic Grayson Stadium, home of the world famous Savannah Bananas,” said Guertin in a social media post. “It was a Monday afternoon, and business took me to Savannah for a couple of days. I had a few hours to spare, and not expecting my friend Jesse Cole to be there, I thought I’d wander around on my own and take a few photos of the outside of the building.”

Cole was there, and he gave Guertin the “fans first” treatment.

“Everything you would already know about the Bananas is personified in Jesse Cole,” Guertin wrote. “Magnanimous, courteous, deferring the credit to the Bananas’ incredible success to his many staffers instead of himself — this is who he is. You can’t help but feel good being in Jesse’s orbit, because he makes you feel special.”

The Bananas are gearing up for their 2024 World Tour, which will take them to iconic Major League ballparks in Boston, Washington D.C. and Houston, as well as smaller Minor League parks in places like Nashville, Indianapolis and Durham. The Bananas are becoming known as the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball.

Guertin is founder and CEO of the Legacy Leaders Inner Circle, and chief learning officer of ISBI 360, a training, sales and recruitment company that increases revenue and results for the business side of sports and entertainment. For more information, visit calendly.com/bill-isbi360.