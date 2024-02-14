Main Street: Feb. 14, 2024

As an expert in leadership and ethics it is with much chagrin that collectively, we witness the twin specters of ineffective and egomaniacal leaders coupled with poor communication skills. Every day, we see these inept leaders wreaking havoc in the organization with their toxicity, narcissism and self-absorbed tendencies, replete with their air of superiority and an aura of invincibility.

However, their self-entitled ascendancy is often mirrored in their limited cognitive bandwidth and veiled inferiority complex in which they displace their ineffectiveness toward those with whom they work and further castigate others relentlessly to appease their shortcomings and maladroitness. These incompetent leaders are often recognized by exhibiting several negative behaviors, including mistrust, narcissism, constant negativity, avoidance of accountability and persistent negative attitudes toward others.

By contrast, diamond-level leaders enhance their leadership skills by practicing and encouraging teamwork, communication and transparency, and further inculcating a culture of inclusivity, honesty and striving to meet the goals and objectives of the organization. Authentic leadership is ensconced in integrity, accountability, empathy, active listening, resilience, courage, adaptability, confidence, building solid relationships, collaboration, emotional intelligence, empowering others, vision, responsiveness, caring and seeking advice and input from their teams. As illustrated above, these attributes solidify best leadership practices and can increase your effectiveness in your professional domain.

A tapestry of secrets is often embedded in bad leadership, and the damage is already done when discovered. The consequential effects are exacerbated by low morale, high employee turnover, poor productivity, lack of competitiveness in the marketplace and not attracting high-caliber recruits. Employee burnout, and quiet quitting are all tangible results from this cascading effect of abysmal leadership. As such, a compelling article by Lisa Ardill titled “10 Signs of Bad Leadership in Your Company (and What to Do to Improve).”

I will highlight the salient points of Ardill’s article and then make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>Don’t trust employees</strong>: (Inept leaders who don’t trust their employees create a culture of distrust, and work productivity comes to a standstill as employees are afraid to make mistakes and get punished. Instead, prodigious leaders instill trust in their teams and work through mistakes as crucible learning moments for their entire team. Trust begets trust, and it is a two-way street.)

<strong>Micromanages</strong>: (People do not like being told what to do and often rebel consciously or subconsciously. Micromanaging is often a trust issue where the inept leader does not trust their direct reports to do the right things. Effective leaders strike a delicate balance and offer support, mentoring and guidance to give instructive feedback and support and let their team do what they are hired without unnecessary micromanaging.)

<strong>Focus on the negative</strong>: (Uninformed and poor leaders are exceptional in promoting and castigating their teams with unbridled negativity and non-constructive feedback. The organization spirals with an atmosphere of toxicity. First-rate leaders eliminate the negative and accentuate the positive to move their team to the next tier of excellence)

<strong>Avoids accountability</strong>: (Dismal leaders emphasize their shortcomings by blaming their direct reports for every mistake they make and creating a haphazard culture of mediocrity. Superior leaders take responsibility for their mistakes and show their team that they are not perfect and are human. Accountability is the lifeblood of leadership, and utilizing key performance metrics to balance responsibility and culpability ensures continued organizational success.)

<strong>Has no empathy</strong>: (Leaders who lack emotional intelligence are prone to deficient areas of social awareness and empathy. If you cannot understand the issues your team is facing organizationally or even personally, this creates a sedate and uncaring culture that no one will want to be a part of in the future.)

<strong>Sets unrealistic expectations</strong>: (Pitiable leaders often set unrealistic expectations as they have a limited knowledge base, offer whimsical, unsustainable, and impracticable concepts and provide no actual remedies based on proven metrics for success. Remarkable leaders, on the other hand, understand that expectations must be definable, sustainable and measurable. Team input is essential for clarification and realistic expectations of what is expected and attainable.)

<strong>Does not engage with the team</strong>: (Narcissistic leaders who perch themselves in the ivory towers are often disengaged with reality and their team. Lurching out directives and unrealistic platitudes for organizational success are fought with contempt and ride in tandem with being disingenuous and producing unattainable goals and objectives. Incomparable leaders practice management by walking around (MBWA) and gaining insightful and successful strategies by asking the frontline workers their opinion and suggestions for fruitful implementation of the target plan.)

<strong>Fears change of growth</strong>: (Unscrupulous leaders evade change strategies and fear growth as they are predicated on the “Peter Principle,” they have risen to their level of incompetence and with trepidation being proclaimed an ineffectual leader. Diamond-level leader embraces change and move with concerted care to move their team and organization through the next iteration of the never-ending tide of change with aplomb and due diligence.)

<strong>Does not listen</strong>: (Mediocre leaders are more concerned with their self-absorbed level of perceived intelligence rather than listening to their direct reports and customers. Essential and effective leaders practice active listening, appreciation, and input from their staff to successfully implement change strategies, tactics and operational metrics. As Ardill says, “Listen first, think second and respond third.”)

<strong>Fails to provide clear direction</strong>: (Equally disconcerting to micromanaging is a failure to provide clear and concise direction. Poor leadership is centered on unclear communication, vague direction and often significantly disrupts team performance, as well as produces lack of synchronicity and ambiguous assignments. Vital leaders provide clear direction and feedback and encourage questions so that the team may successfully perfect the assigned task with intelligence, wisdom and expertise.)

In the final analysis, we can see the disconnect between exceptional and mediocre leadership strategies. While ineffectual and self-adsorbed leaders rule by terror, lack of direction, poor communication and playing the blame game, it only derails their direct reports, creates a culture of toxicity and uncertainty, and outstanding employees leave and good employees are relegated to quiet quitting and doing the bare minimum to keep their jobs.

While the status of poor leadership is a structural deficit, there are some opportunities to right the ship. Utilizing strategic leadership development programs such as increasing employee feedback, shifting cultural focus to learning, inclusion and diversity, fostering more accessible communication and engagement, using technology to enhance team/department growth, and offering mentoring and coaching to leadership are some ways to indoctrinate proven and successful leadership turnarounds. As Leadership First articulated, “People don’t leave bad jobs; they leave because of bad leaders, poor management, and lack of appreciation for their worth.”

We would be wise to heed these words and create a new culture of exceptional leadership and appreciation for others and watch our organizations spiral to the next tier of excellence.