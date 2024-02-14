Briefcase: Feb. 14, 2024

<strong>Compeer Financial to return money to member-owners</strong>

<strong>Compeer Financial</strong> and its board of directors recently announced the organization’s plan to distribute approximately $185 million in patronage payments to member-owners this year. This month, member-owners received the first distributions, totaling $52 million.

“Our patronage program underscores Compeer’s firm commitment to agriculture and rural America, highlighting our stable position and ability to provide reliable credit in all economic conditions,” said Jase Wagner, president and CEO of Compeer Financial. “Our board of directors aims to deliver patronage to our member-owners annually; it’s an important benefit of our cooperative business model. Through patronage, we directly return a substantial portion of our earnings to our member-owners, enabling them to reinvest in their farms and businesses.”

Approximately 33,000 payments will be sent to farmers, rural homeowners and others with ag-related business in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The February payment of $52 million reflects equities allocated to member-owners for business they conducted before Compeer Financial’s formation in July 2017. A second patronage payment of $133 million will be issued in August for business member-owners conducted with Compeer Financial in 2023. The total payout of $185 million represents more than 40 percent of Compeer Financial’s 2023 adjusted earnings.

Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving agriculture and rural communities. The organization provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It has an office at 570 William Latham Drive in Bourbonnais.

Individual patronage payments are determined by the amount of products and services purchased by member-owners.

For more information, visit compeer.com/patronage.