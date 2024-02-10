First Financial Bank announces community benefits agreement

CINCINNATI, Ohio — First Financial Bank has entered into a new $2.4 billion, five-year community benefits agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and related partner organizations, establishing goals for lending and investments to low- and moderate-income clients and census tracts.

The new agreement follows the conclusion of First Financial’s previous CBA, during which it achieved 192% of its $1.75 billion goal in lending and investments for 2018-2023.

“Our new community benefits agreement is a bold statement about how First Financial intends to continue its mission to improve lives and help communities thrive,” said Archie Brown, president and CEO of First Financial. “These are neighborhoods where we live and work, and we are taking a leading role in helping our neighbors achieve goals and improve their financial wellbeing.”

NCRC President and CEO Jesse Van Tol said it’s a strategic collaboration.

“These new commitments will directly improve the material conditions of under-resourced neighborhoods within the bank’s footprint,” he said.

First Financial’s goals under the new CBA include:

• $700 million in mortgage lending through the use of products providing greater access to LMI communities and borrowers, an intentional effort in rural communities, a commitment to community development mortgage loan officers and providing small-dollar mortgages and home improvement loans.

• $600 million in small business lending through support of small business development corporations and business incubators.

• $1.075 billion in community development lending and investments in affordable housing, community services, revitalization and stabilization, and projects that create permanent jobs.

• $18 million in philanthropy, targeting donations to organizations that create and preserve affordable housing and workforce development.

• $9 million in branch distribution and access, with three new financial centers located in LMI communities.

• Commitment to a minimum source-able vendor spend of 25 percent with minority-owned business enterprises, women-owned business enterprises, disability-owned business enterprises and veteran owned businesses by 2028.

• $1.2 million in marketing and communications to benefit clients and communities in LMI and majority-minority census tracts.

“We have much to accomplish under this new agreement and already have a head start working in many of these areas,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial. “Our previous CBA was an incredible success, touching thousands of lives for the better.”

First Financial Bancorp is a Cincinnati-based bank holding company. The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services, including branches at 2000 W. Court St. in Kankakee, and at 216 S. Fourth St. in Watseka.