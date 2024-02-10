The always popular winter tradition of the Chicago Auto Show is here, and it marks the 116th edition of the exhibition. It’s just about an hour’s drive up Interstate 57 to McCormick Place in the south Loop for car enthusiast’s young and old.

The 2024 Chicago Auto Show opens today and runs through Feb. 19 at McCormick Place, 2301 S. King Drive in Chicago. The first auto show was held in 1901, and this year’s show takes place in the south expedition hall inside McCormick Place.

Chicago Auto Show is the largest auto show in North America and has been held more times than any other auto exposition on the continent.

Stellantis, formerly Chrysler, opted not to participate in this year’s show, citing a need to cut back on marketing expenses. However, more than 24 automobile manufacturers, both domestic and foreign, are represented once again. More than 1,000 vehicles will be on display.

It’s a great opportunity to check out a car, SUV, truck and van one might be interested in purchasing this year. Each brand has representatives on hand to answer any question consumers might have. It’s a way to check out what they have to offer before you head over to a local dealer to buy that new car you always wanted.

There are also some special days associated with the exposition, including, for the first time, Automotive Career Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. The educational event is geared primarily toward secondary education students and aims to highlight the career opportunities available across the auto industry, according to the show’s news release.

Programming will feature speakers across a variety of backgrounds within the automotive industry, including marketing, sales, technology, STEM, dealership operations and technicians. A special ticket price of $10 will be granted to Automotive Career Day attendees.

Preregistration is required. The special event will kick off with a Teen Innovation Summit, powered by Toyota and Toyota Lexus Minority Owners Dealership Association, featuring a fun and interactive format — including a DJ — to highlight the variety of careers within the industry.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Chicago Auto Show,” said Alissa Constable, director of Teen Innovation Summit in the news release. “Together we are creating a dynamic environment to learn from leaders and be immersed in innovations in the automotive industry.”

Other special days at the Chicago Auto Show are:

• First responders/Military Appreciation Day on Wednesday. All first responders (police officers, EMTs, paramedics and fire fighters) and U.S. Military (veterans or active duty) are admitted free, and their guests receive a $5 discount.

• Chicago Auto Show Food Drive, Wednesday through Friday. Show goers who donate three cans of food receive coupons for $5 off a full adult admission. All food collected will benefit A Safe Haven Foundation.

• Friday Night Flights Craft Beer Tasting, Friday. Sip local craft brews while experiencing the show. This is an exclusive ticketed event for automotive and beer enthusiasts alike.

<strong>DRIVING/PARKING</strong>

Take i-57 to I-90/I-94: Exit at 31st Street east, and then take a left on King Drive. Follow the signs to McCormick Place

McCormick Place offers on-site parking. There are three main McCormick Place lots. A, B & C. Lot A and C are $25. Lot B is $16. During the Chicago Auto Show, all McCormick Place lots are $11 after 6 p.m. Parking fees must be paid by credit card; VISA, MasterCard and American Express are accepted.

<strong>TAKING THE TRAIN</strong>

Metra Electric Line trains will be making extra stops at the McCormick Place Station for the duration of the show. Kankakee area residents can board Metra at the University Park station. The schedule can be viewed at metra.com/alternate-schedules.

For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit <a href="https://www.chicagoautoshow.com" target="_blank">chicagoautoshow.com</a>.

<strong>Dates</strong>: Feb. 10-19

<strong>Where</strong>: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago

<strong>Hours</strong>: Open everyday at 10 a.m. Closes at 9 p.m. (Feb. 11, 6 p.m. and Feb. 19 8 p.m.)

<strong>Tickets</strong>: Adults $17, Seniors $12, Kids age 4-12 $12, Kids age 3 and younger are free. Buy tickets McCormick Place Show Box Office or tickets.drivechicago.com