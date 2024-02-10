Briefcase: Feb. 10, 2024

<strong>Culver’s wins award</strong>

<strong>Culver’s of Bourbonnais</strong>, 983 N. Convent St., recently received a Commitment to Excellence award by the restaurant chain.

The Commitment to Excellence award recognizes restaurants for consistently maintaining a high standard in restaurant operations, guest experiences, community relationships and team development.

It recognizes restaurants whose team members consistently exemplify hospitality each and every day. The award was presented at Culver’s annual convention in Orlando, Fla.

“The restaurant is thrilled to receive this award,” said Rachel Vandergriff, general manager of Culver’s of Bourbonnais. “However, the award really belongs to the outstanding team members for their dedication to taking care of our guests every single day by providing great food and hospitality. I really appreciate their efforts.”

Culver’s top management took notice of the employee’s commitment.

“Every day this restaurant takes Culver’s commitment seriously to doing it right for each guest. I am so proud of their accomplishment,” said Craig Culver, co-founder of the chain.

For over 39 years, Culver’s has been serving cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients. The franchise system now numbers over 920 independently owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants’ customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality.

For more information, visit culvers.com,