Pecans profitable, but challenging to produce in southern Illinois

Pecans are a long-term commitment with 13 years from planting trees to harvest. It is a commitment that paid off for Karen and Ralph Voss.

“We are making money at it,” Ralph Voss told those attending a pecan workshop in mid-January at the Everything Local conference in Springfield.

The corn and soybean farmers first got into the pecan business to diversify their farm in Clinton County. When they started, they focused on the native pecan trees, and over the years have grafted and developed an operation that also features modern varieties.

“His hobby turned into a business,” Karen Voss said.

When they started in 1985, they soon learned no one wanted to buy pecans in the shell. Ralph Voss’s father bought a pecan cracker and eventually they not only cracked their own pecans but had a thriving customer pecan cracking business.

“We did that for years,” Karen Voss said.

They don’t custom crack anymore, but others in southern Illinois offer that service now while Voss Pecans concentrates on its own production.

Ralph Voss describes the hard work in initially clearing 60 acres of land to nurture 1,200 native trees.

“When you love something, it is easy to work at it all day,” he said. “I’m a corn and soybean grower. I’m used to seed company salesmen telling me which varieties are good here and disease resistant.”

That kind of information wasn’t readily available for Illinois pecan growers when he started. In large part, Ralph Voss had to find what varieties work best here — sometimes by trial and error.

He said he recently brought back 13 new varieties from Kansas, but only three of those would do well here.

“They can’t stand the wet weather,” he said.

Other varieties he liked from Georgia can’t take the cold here.

The newer varieties they grow today are larger, meatier and taste good, Ralph Voss said.

“I believe eastern pecans taste better,” he said. “Western pecans look good, but I don’t like eating them as much.”

“We study everything,” he said of his personal research efforts to produce and sell the best pecan.

Most pecans keep their best flavor at room temperature for about 90 days. He recommends refrigerating them if they are stored longer.

He has found other good agronomic research about pecan growing from sources including Texas A&M University, he said.

CROSSBRED VARIETIES

The Voss family has been replacing some of his 120 acres of native trees with new crossbred varieties, which are more disease resistant and have better yields, he said.

Pecans are harvested by shaking trees. One key is keeping the ground below the trees free of debris. The harvesters will pick up shotgun shells, a loose bolt or anything that can be bad news in sorting and processing. The sorting process after harvest uses both mechanized and human sorting.

While pecans are the moneymakers, he must sacrifice some for the good of all. In the summer when some boughs are bowing from the weight of pecans, he must shake them early so the remainder are bigger and better quality.

The same goes for reducing tree numbers. If trees grow big enough to touch, some must be cut down to give room for others to get sunshine and thrive.

There are also pests and diseases to fight. Scab is an enemy of pecan growers, especially in rainy areas. His pecan trees grow in riverbeds and don’t mind wet weather. But he is mindful of avoiding scab.

“We have yet to have a crop failure due to disease,” he said.

He attributes that to management and choosing the right varieties.

“We spray the least amount possible,” Karen Voss said of controlling pests.

They do use some bug traps. Modern stink bugs are a concern, Ralph Voss said. Fifteen years ago, he didn’t pay much attention to stink bugs.

“Now they are our worst enemy,” he said.

OTHER MARKETS

In answer to a grower’s question, he said there’s no market for pecan wood for carpentry, but it is profitable to sell the wood for smoking meat.

Their farm in Carlyle is close enough to St. Louis to draw people from the city, he said. They also sell pecans at farmers markets in Springfield and Champaign.

Some farmers attending were interested in adding pecans to a mixed operation including livestock. Ralph Voss said regulations require grazers to be out of the pecan orchard four or five months before harvest.

The couple is confident the next generations will be pecan growers as well. Their grandchildren are already active. It’s a family business.

“It takes 16 of us a good month to get all the harvest in,” Karen Voss said. “The next generation is here. We call it pecan fever.”

