Main Street: Feb. 7, 2024

<strong>Editor’s note</strong><em>: Guest co-author is Professor Chris Perez, program director of entrepreneurship at Olivet’s McGraw School of Business</em>

As the former director of the Weber Leadership Center from 2001-2016, I’m proud to see a renewed effort aimed at entrepreneurship at Olivet’s McGraw School of Business under the Leadership of Professor Chris Perez. On April 16-17, Olivet will be sponsoring the Second annual Createur Conference aimed at high school, college, and the general community. Over $15,000 of prize money will be distributed for the best proposals. See the end of the article for more details on how you can participate and/or attend the conference.

Here are some rather remarkable facts about the business composition in Kankakee County: In 2021 (the latest statistics available), there were 2,270 employer establishments, with total employment of 34,060, and an annual payroll of almost $1.7 billion. These numbers have likely risen in the post-pandemic era.

Most of us know of the major players in the area, including Riverside Healthcare, Ascension Saint Mary, Armstrong, Nucor, J.R. Short Millings, CSL, Kankakee Community College, Olivet, FutureCeuticals, and several others. However, hundreds of smaller businesses ranging from one-person operations to 200-plus employees. The vast majority of businesses in the county are small businesses, providing excellent opportunities for creativity and adding strength to the local economy.

Every year, new companies are springing up. Never before has there been so much interest in starting and running one’s own business. Millennials and Generation Z’s are especially considering this option.

But of course, small businesses face significant challenges, such as the high cost of capital, employee shortages, rising wages, and increasing material labor costs. However, many businesses that closed during COVID-19 need to be replaced. The opportunity created by technology, especially artificial intelligence is stunning. There is now the ability to operate anywhere in the world via technology. One of the most significant opportunities for new entrepreneurs revolves around the outsourcing trend.

Large organizations find hiring outside, even temporary specialists, is more efficient to serve their business needs. This goes along with the “gig” economy. Increasingly, work like graphics and video production is being outsourced. Shopify has 50 ideas to start a business in 2024 at shopify.com/blog/low-investment-business-ideas.

Included are services as simple as dog walking, designing and printing T-shirts, tutoring, house-sitting, life coaching and 45 other ideas. Many of these can be started with little to no capital. One piece of advice we would offer is don’t quit your day job but build your new business until you can afford to make it your sole source of income. Many small businesses are started with the help of a spouse who can provide a base income, benefits and stability.

We are in a new era in 2024. Starting a new business can take many forms, from buying into a franchise, starting a part-time home-based business, buying out an existing business or setting up a new accounting agency or law firm.

The McGraw School of Business at Olivet Nazarene University is excited to host its Second annual Createur Conference & Pitch Competition on April 15-16 in Bourbonnais. This event, aimed at celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation, is open to high school and college students, Olivet alumni and the general community.

It presents a unique platform for budding entrepreneurs to learn, compete, and network. A significant highlight of the conference is the Pitch Competition. This year, it boasts a $15,000 prize pool and is uniquely inclusive with the introduction of a high school division.

Participants can pitch their innovative ideas, products or services, competing for a substantial prize and recognition. Who knows, the next big entrepreneurial company could be started here. But the deadlines for entering the pitch are fast approaching. Applications to pitch are open until March 1, and the event is free. We highly encourage anyone interested to apply. If you are a high school teacher or counselor, please encourage your students to register. For more information and to register, visit createur.olivet.edu

The conference also features an impressive lineup of keynote speakers, including Auntie Anne Beiler, the founder of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Brett Hagler, CEO and co-founder of New Story, and Justin Donald, The Lifestyle Investor.

Additionally, the event will host over 24 seasoned entrepreneurs in “Spark” sessions, offering valuable insights and experiences. Even if you are currently in business, this will be an excellent opportunity to meet and learn from other entrepreneurs.

To Summarize: Free Event April 15-16: (April 15, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; April 16: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m) Olivet Nazarene’s Createur Conference and Pitch Competition. $15K prizes, keynote speakers and networking opportunities. Deadline for Pitch registration: March 1, 2024

Location: Olivet Nazarene University Weber Center

Host: McGraw School of Business at Olivet Nazarene University.

Contact Information: Chris Perez, Faculty & Program Director, Entrepreneurship Office: 815-928-5579 e-mail: caperez2@olivet.edu Preregistration for the event is required and can be done by visiting createur.olivet.edu or contacting 815-928-5579.

<strong>Chris Perez</strong> <em>joined Olivet Nazarene University’s full-time faculty in 2017. Chris is the entrepreneurship faculty and program director, supporting the newly formed entrepreneurship major. He has taught courses in marketing, management and entrepreneurship. His career experience includes over 20 years as a marketing professional in various roles, including client services, brand management, content innovation, product marketing, and e-commerce.</em>

<strong>Don Daake</strong> <em>is a professor emeritus at Olivet Nazarene University. He taught at ONU for 23 years, including entrepreneurship, marketing research, statistics and business strategy. He was the founding Director of the Donald H. Weber Entrepreneurship and Leadership Center from 2011-2016. He has published in many national academic journals, including the Journal of Managerial Issues, Health Care Management Review, CBAR and has co-written several book chapters.</em>