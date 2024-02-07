Briefcase: Feb. 7, 2024

<strong>Rosecrance expands services to Kankakee</strong>

Rosecrance recently announced the opening of a location in Kankakee. The new office will provide integrated behavioral health services, enabling its team to serve the Kankakee community and offer essential support to those in need.

Rosecrance Kankakee, 505 S. Schuyler Ave., Suite 105., in Kankakee offers outpatient behavioral health services for youth and adults as well as crisis services. It also allows individuals and their families to enter the Rosecrance care continuum that encompasses treatment at all levels.

Rosecrance is committed to providing support to individuals in their home environments, and it facilitates connection to Rosecrance’s range of services.

The community is invited to tour the facility and meet Rosecrance staff from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 23.

“Rosecrance is honored to put down permanent roots in Kankakee to meet the needs of our community,” said Melissa Pappas, Rosecrance Central Illinois Executive Director. “Our team of experts is eager to provide quality behavioral health treatment that keeps individuals, families, and communities healthy.”

Rosecrance is a provider of mental health and addiction treatment. The nonprofit organization provides residential and outpatient services and recovery living settings in Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. Rosecrance serves over 50,000 individuals at more than 60 locations. The organization was founded in 1916.

For more information, call visit rosecrance.org or call 815-391-1000 or 888-928-5278.