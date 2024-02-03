Briefcase: Feb. 3, 2024

<strong>National Safe Sleep Program recognizes Riverside</strong>

<strong>Riverside Healthcare</strong> was recently recognized by the National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program as a gold designated hospital for its commitment to best practices and education on infant safe sleep.

“Safe sleep is incredibly important for infants,” said Mary Kohl, vice president of clinical services at Riverside. “Riverside works hard to ensure that patients have the proper sleep education in order to keep their new babies safe. It is an honor to be ranked with the highest designation of a gold safe sleep hospital.”

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program is dedicated to preventing infant sleep-related deaths due to SUID and accidental suffocation.

“Sleep-Related Death results in the loss of more than 3,500 infants every year in the U.S.,” said Dr, Michael H. Goodstein, neonatologist and medical director of research at Cribs for Kids. “We know that modeling safe infant sleep in the hospital and providing education to families has a significant effect on infant mortality. Cribs for Kids Hospital Certification Program is designed to recognize those hospitals that are taking an active role in reducing these preventable deaths.”

As a Nationally Certified Safe Sleep Hospital, Riverside is recognized for following the safe sleep guidelines recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and providing training programs for healthcare team members, and family caregivers.

The National Safe Sleep Hospital Certification Program was created in partnership with leading infant health and safety organizations such as All Baby & Child, The National Center for the Review & Prevention of Child Deaths, Association of SIDS and Infant Mortality Programs, Kids in Danger, Children’s Safety Network, American SIDS Institute, Charlie’s Kids, CJ Foundation for SIDS, and numerous state American Academy of Pediatric chapters and health departments.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.