How to eat healthy on a budget

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard from readers who are stuck in a mindset that says in order to be frugal in the grocery store, one must live on a diet of high-carb, low-quality and basically unhealthy junk food. And conversely, sticking to a healthy diet is expensive and generally out of reach for most families.

Today, I would like to put both myths to rest by demonstrating that is it possible to eat healthy, even on a tight budget.

<strong>Don’t pay full-price for protein:</strong> Tuna, chicken breasts and lean beef cuts are always on sale somewhere. If you don’t want to store-hop, you can always find some cut of meat, fish and poultry on sale in your favorite market.

Eat what’s on sale, and if it’s a loss leader (that means dirt-cheap in an effort to entice people through the door), stock up for the coming weeks.

Grab up the items that are marked down for quick sale because they are close to the “sell by” dates, and then freeze.

<strong>Beyond chicken breasts:</strong> Healthy eating is often equated with boneless, skinless chicken breasts. That’s great, but chicken thighs are less expensive and much more flavorful.

Buying a whole chicken and cutting it up yourself is more cost-effective than purchasing individual parts. Or an even better alternative: $5 rotisserie chickens from Costco.

<strong>Protein-rich beans:</strong> Black beans are a super affordable and nutritious protein option, costing around $1.50 per pound when dry. They’re also packed with protein and fiber, have no cholesterol and are almost free of saturated fat, making them an excellent choice for a healthy diet.

Other bean varieties such as pinto, cannellini, garbanzo and kidney beans are also budget-friendly and good for you. If you don’t want to go through the overnight soaking process, canned beans are a convenient alternative, costing about 40 cents per serving. Use beans to whip up hearty soups, salads, chili and various tasty recipes.

<strong>Bring on the eggs:</strong> Eggs are an affordable protein source, currently around $3 for a dozen, that can feed six people. Of course, if they’re organic or free-range, the cost is slightly higher. Despite previous concerns about their cholesterol content, research indicates that consuming high-cholesterol foods is not necessarily harmful if they are low in saturated fat.

Eggs are low in fat, rich in nutrients and versatile for various meals beyond breakfast. Combining them with other nutritious foods, such as vegetables in frittatas, souffles and stratas, offers a budget-friendly and healthy dining option.

<strong>Buy carbs in bulk:</strong> Find a warehouse club, ethnic market, health food store or food co-op that offers rice, beans, oatmeal, nuts and legumes in bulk, by the pound. Store dry items in the freezer to retain freshness.

<strong>Shop with a list:</strong> Buying on impulse can blow a budget and a diet. So can arriving at the store hungry. Eat before you get there and stick to your list so you leave nothing to chance.

<strong>Buy generic:</strong> Let go of your brand loyalties. Shop by best value and not by brand. Try the store brand. Most stores have a “satisfaction guaranteed” policy. If you try something and it is awful, ask for a refund.

Some generic items are identical to their brand-name cousins, while others are pretty bad. You be the judge.

<strong>Don’t throw anything away:</strong> Freeze extra rice or leftover pasta in freezer bags. Save up meat bones and scraps in the freezer to make stock or soup. Ditto on vegetables.

<strong>Stick to the perimeter:</strong> If you’re on a diet or special food plan, most everything you need is around the outside perimeter of the typical grocery store (dairy, meat, produce), while the high-calorie, high-priced, highly processed items are in those center aisles.

<strong>Don’t pay for convenience:</strong> Prewashed bagged lettuce and precut veggies might be convenient, but they are expensive — three to four times more than uncut items in bulk bins. Individual packets of oatmeal, chips, etc. are outrageously priced.

The way to make sure you’re getting the best deal is to shop by price per unit, not package price. When it comes to fresh produce, buy what’s in season and you’ll get the best price and best quality, too.