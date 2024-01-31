Briefcase: Jan. 31, 2024

<strong>Spiros Law expands team</strong>

Spiros Law, P.C., a personal injury law firm in central Illinois, recently announced <strong>Jennifer Eldridge</strong> as the newest senior associate. She brings a wealth of experience and a fierce determination to fight for the rights of Spiros Law clients.

With a background in the legal arena, Eldridge has earned recognition for her strong advocacy and trial expertise. She is excited to be part of the team.

“I am thrilled to join Spiros Law and work alongside a team of fierce trial lawyers,” Eldridge said. “The commitment to justice and aggressive representation displayed by the Spiros Law team in the community has truly impressed me, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s efforts in serving our clients.”

Founding Partner Jim Spiros recognized Eldridge as a strong and experienced attorney who is prepared to provide an exceptional level of representation.

“Spiros Law is delighted to have Jennifer Eldridge join us as a senior associate,” he said. “Her passion for justice and proven track record in the legal field align perfectly with our mission. We look forward to her contributing to our collaborative atmosphere andare confident she will enhance the firm’s ability to fight for justice on behalf of our clients.”

Spiros Law represents clients who have experienced serious physical injury. The personal injury cases it handles include motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation, animal bites and medical malpractice among others.

Eldridge is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, Champaign County Bar Association, East Central Illinois Women Attorneys Association and Workers’ Compensation Lawyers Association. A longtime Illinois resident, Eldridge currently lives in St. Joseph with her husband and three children. She enjoys supporting her children in their various sports and activities and engaging with the community through her participation with the C-U One to One Mentoring program.

Spiros Law, founded in 2005, serves Illinois with office locations in Champaign, Danville and Kankakee. For more information, visit spiroslaw.com.