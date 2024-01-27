Administration announces grants to upgrade public EV chargers

WASHINGTON — The Biden-Harris Administration announced recently it is awarding nearly $150 million to 24 grant recipients in 20 states to make existing electric vehicle charging infrastructure more reliable.

The grants will be used to repair or replace nearly 4,500 existing EV charging ports and in some cases, bring them up to code. These targeted investments complement the billions in federal and private sector funding that is building out a national EV charging network, and support good paying jobs across the country installing, maintaining, and repairing EV infrastructure.

It’s the latest milestone toward the president’s goal of bringing at least 500,000 public EV chargers online by the end of the decade.

“The EV revolution is here,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.. “To make the most of it we must ensure that everyone, from the largest cities to the most rural communities, has access to reliable EV charging infrastructure.

“These grants bring us another step closer to a national EV charging network that keeps up with the EV transition that’s well underway.”

The funding for the awards is part of President Bident’s Investing in America agenda and comes from a new program from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure formula program that was newly created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. NEVI is a $5 billion program administered by the Federal Highway Administration and supported by the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to help States build out EV charging.

Eligible applicants and projects for the EV Charger Reliability and Accessibility Accelerator Program were outlined in a Notice of Funding Opportunity published in September 2023. Illinois (through IDOT) and Indiana are among the states awarded grants. For a full list of grant recipients, visit fhwa.dot.gov/environment/nevi/evc_raa/ev-charger-raa-prog-grant.cfm.