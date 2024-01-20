Briefcase: Jan. 20, 2024

<strong>Hughes named to NSBA Leadership Council</strong>

<strong>Walter Hughes</strong>, Quant16 managing principal, was recently named to the National Small Business Association Leadership Council. The NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization, and operates on a nonpartisan basis.

Hughes joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small-business leader, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” Hughes said. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

As the managing principal and head of strategy for Quant16 in Chicago, Hughes has worked on tech startups, financial services and global corporate initiatives. Quant 16 optimizes clients’ vendor spend portfolios, using in-house quantitative models, tools, updates and strategies to meet the growing investor and public demand for inclusive procurement.

Hughes joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small businesses, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small businesses. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small businesses a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have Walter Hughes as part of our Leadership Council,” said NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, visit nsba.biz.