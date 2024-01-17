Main Street: Jan. 17, 2024

As we travail through the beginning of the 2024, it is replete with hope, prosperity, health and what the French describe as “Joie de vivre,” which is a concept coined in the early 20th century by the pioneering sociologist Emile Durkheim to convey a sense of energy and harmony people feel when they come together in a group around a shared purpose.

As Americans, one of our shared purposes is our love for movies, which is profound and equates to several billions of dollars a year in revenue. Movies come in many genres, and ever since the first grainy black and white images that flickered across the screen at the Grande Café in Paris in 1895, they have encapsulated the hearts and minds of moviegoers’ affinity for new and innovative ways to tell stories from comedy to love stories, nature films to horror, and everything in between, which today remains unequivocally unabated as it was over 100-plus years ago.

Satirical histrionics aside, and, as a movie aficionado, there is a plethora of information to be gleaned and applied from watching movies and incorporating critical tenets of leadership, empathy, emotional intelligence, strategy and power, as well as not how to behave as a leader with coercive power, unethical and illegal behavior, narcissism as well as self-serving behavior. More importantly, the gamut of emotions runs the spectrum from euphoria to the sublime while watching movies.

As such, I would like to highlight some salient movie leadership quotes that can be utilized in your everyday leadership practice. I will make my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

<strong>1. “It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends.”</strong> Professor Dumbledore, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.” (The essence of leadership is standing your ground and not giving into favoritism.)

<strong>2. “Attitudes reflect leadership, captain.”</strong> Julius Campbell, “Remember the Titans.” (Your attitude is the precursor to being a great leader; a poor attitude will derail your direct reports and your culture.)

<strong>3. “There’s a difference between us. You think the people of this country exist to provide you with a position. I think your position exists to provide those people with freedom. And I go to make sure that they have it.”</strong> William Wallace, “Braveheart.” (Servant leaders serve others and bring their team to the next tier of excellence. One of the highest callings in leadership is to serve others and not have them serve you.)

<strong>4. “Now tell me, what does that mean — to be noble? Your title gives your claim to th</strong>e throne of our country, but men don’t follow titles; they follow courage.” Wallace, “Braveheart.” (Diamond-level leaders exhibit courage, transparency, and ethical behavior, which allows their direct reports to mimic their characteristics and follow their ethos.)

<strong>5. “I’m not looking for the best players; I’m looking for the right ones.”</strong> Herb Brooks, “Miracle.” (As noted leadership author Jim Collins asserts, it’s not just getting the right people on the bus but getting the right people in the right seat. In the end, that makes all the difference.)

<strong>6. “Your father was captain of a starship for 12 minutes. He saved 800 lives, including your mother’s and yours. I dare you to do better.”</strong> Captain Pike, “Star Trek.” (Leaders who engage in friendly competition move their direct reports and peers to a new standard of excellence. As they say, a bit of friendly competition never hurts anyone.)

<strong>7. “Forgiveness liberates the soul. It removes fear. That is why it is such a powerful weapon.”</strong> Nelson Mandela, “Invictus.” (Exceptional leaders understand everyone makes mistakes, forgives them, and uses them as crucial learning moments for everyone in the organization.)

<strong>8. “How do we get them to be better than they think they can be? That is very difficult, I find. Inspiration, perhaps. How do we inspire ourselves to greatness when nothing less will do? How do we ins</strong>pire everyone around us? I sometimes think it is by using the work of others.” Mandela, “Invictus.” (Prodigious leaders ignite our passions and sync that with the organization’s goals and mission. Inspirational leadership is a hallmark of diamond-level leaders and kindles our exuberance to improve.)

<strong>9. “What we do in life, echoes in eternity.”</strong> Maximus, Gladiator (As Clarence the angel unequivocally states in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” All we can take with us is that in which we have given away. It resounds in the infinite universe and can never be extinguished.)

<strong>10. “We’ve never lost an American in space, we’re sure as hell not gonna lose one on my watch! Failure is not an option.”</strong> Gene Kranz, “Apollo 13.” (Incomparable leaders and coaches never accept failure as permanent and strive to do everything under their control to account for missteps, failure, and have a plan to overcome when the odds are against them.)

<strong>11. “If you are a minority of one, the truth is the truth.”</strong> Mohandas K Gandhi, “Gandhi.” (A lie is a lie even when everyone believes it. The truth is foundational and should never be castigated to be accepted by the majority. Let the truth be heard, and if you stand alone in that truth, stand proud.)

<strong>12. “Euclid’s first common notion is this: Things which are equal to the same things are equal to each other. That’s a rule of mathematical reasoning, and it’s true because it works — has done and always will do.”</strong> Abraham Lincoln, “Lincoln.” (Euclid’s law of equals holds in mathematics and leadership. Don’t let confusion and bewilderment equate to sound leadership principles and reasoning. If A = B and B = C, then A = C.)

<strong>13. “A compass, I learned when I was surveying,… it’ll point you true north from where you’re standing, but it’s got no advice about the swamps, deserts, and chasms that you’ll encounter along the way. If, in pursuit of your destination, you plunge ahead heedless of obstacles and achieve nothing more than to sink in a swamp, what’s the use of knowing true north?”</strong> Lincoln, “Lincoln.” (Again, Lincoln’s analogy of the true north is compelling, but he asserts to watch out and plan for obstacles or the law of unintended consequences, so your journey is not fought with turmoil but careful due diligence.)

<strong>14. “The day I am afraid to (risk my future as a leader) is the day I am no longer fit to lead.”</strong> Mandela, “Invictus.” (Fear has no place in a leader as it produces more fear from your team. Take a deep breath and, lead from within, and use your leadership skills and attributes to move your team into significance and success.)

<strong>15. “You said we’re a team. One person struggles: we all struggle. One person triumphs: we all triumph.”</strong> Jason Lyle, “Coach Carter.” (Outstanding leaders understand the concept of teamwork and success. Great leaders take all the blame and give their team all the credit.)

<strong>16. “There is a difference between knowing the path and walking the path.”</strong> Morpheus, “The Matrix.” (Inept leaders often know the path but cannot walk it. Diamond-level leaders see the path, but they also forge it, pave it, clear it, and walk it with their team in tow.)

<strong>17. “People want leadership, Mr. President, and in the absence of genuine leadership, they’ll listen to anyone who steps up to the microphone.”</strong> Lewis Rothschild, “The American President.” (True leaders connect with, inspire, and unite people — leading them down the right path while focusing on doing the right things for the right reasons.)

In the final analysis, as I have written before, leadership is more of an art than a science. If form follows function in architecture, and it meets with their intended purpose, then leadership equates and follows the needs of those with whom the leader serves. While movies often suspend our beliefs for a brief moment in time, there are bold and exciting vignettes that enhance our knowledge base and allow us to incorporate art imitating reality into our leadership practice.

So, next time you are enjoying your favorite movie, let the screenwriters’ stories cajole, entertain, perplex and resonate with your own experiences and ignite a deeper and more profound way of looking into how the movie expands your knowledge base of reflection, influence and culture. You might find that a movie is not just a movie but a life-changing experience.