Briefcase: Jan. 17, 2024

<strong>Iroquois Federal Foundation accepting grant applications</strong>

The <strong>Iroquois Federal Foundation</strong> was established in July 2011 and since that time the Foundation has awarded over $2,883,000 to 501©3 organizations in the Illinois counties of Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion and in the Osage Beach, Mio., area.

The foundation has identified five areas that it emphasizes in support: affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs and general community improvement. Grant applicants must demonstrate Section 501©3 status and relevance to the Foundation’s areas of giving.

Questions about the grant application or other information can be directed to Ashtyn Barrett, 201 E Cherry St., Watseka IL 60970 or by calling 815-432-2476. The grant applications are also available on its website, iroquoisfed.com, under About, IF Foundation.