Main Street: Jan. 10, 2024

Each year, as the new year breaks, we see forecasts about the future. Bold predictions are made, from the economy and politics to sports outcomes. As it turns out, some are right and some are wrong. And without exception, things no one could have predicted happen.

That is the nature of risk and, frankly, if approached in the right way, there is opportunity for all of us as individuals, companies and other organizations. As they say, “Snow happens!” But as much as we hear about change, many, if not most things, will just change very incrementally.

In scanning various sources, I like the list Forbes contributor Bernard Marr created. According to Forbes, “Bernard Marr is a world-renowned futurist, influencer, and thought leader in the fields of business and technology. He is a best-selling and award-winning author of over 20 books and advises and coaches many of the world’s best-known organizations.”

He lists 10 trends that are worthy of our consideration. In the interest of space, I will focus on four of these as they apply to Kankakee County and Northeast Illinois. I will also integrate ideas from other sources and my personal knowledge. (At the end of this column, I will list the remaining six and give you the reference.)

<strong>Generative AI everywhere</strong>. So much of the business conversation is focused on Artificial Intelligence. As I mentioned in a column in late 2023, AI will be an important topic that I will feature in 2024. In 2023 it was one of the most significant driving forces in the stock market boom.

Too often, though, the media focuses on the potential problems and dangers AI poses without recognizing its potential. If you do anything on the internet, you are already using AI. When you Google about virtually anything, the program makes suggestions based on your past searches. And to your chagrin or delight, an ad shows up in your Facebook timeline related to your search.

In Amazon based on past purchases you get suggestions for other products. In this case, you are the beneficiary or “victim” of someone else’s use of AI. But 2024 is when you need to learn about and start using generative AI. In other words, let AI aid you in exploring new possibilities.

Says Marr, “AI and machine learning have been making waves for more than a decade, and are thoroughly integrated into many of the products and services we buy from major companies. Now, generative AI puts the power to create and intelligently automate the customer experience — as well as internal operations — in the hands of nearly every organization.”

My advice to you is that every organization and, yes, individuals need to learn more about how AI is going to affect you. If you are a large organization, ensure AI is not buried in the IT department. From marketing to accounting, manufacturing, etc. AI has the potential to both help you or hurt you (if you remain uninformed.)

Just as spreadsheets and word processing revolutionized our lives a generation ago, the AI world is doing the same. If you are a small business or organization, you must have at least one AI expert on board. If you are entirely new to AI, I suggest you sign up for the free version of ChatGPT by Open AI. (Just Google “ChatGPT” and it will give you instructions on how to get started.) There are many other options, some paid and some free. But a goal should be by the end of 2024 or sooner, making AI a part of your strategic future.

<strong>Soft skills and the human touch.</strong> Says Marr, “As it becomes increasingly feasible to automate technical aspects of work — coding, research, or data management, for example — the ability to leverage soft skills for tasks that still require a human touch becomes critical. For this reason, in 2024, we will see organizations increasing their investment in developing and nurturing skills and attributes such as emotional intelligence, communication, interpersonal problem solving, high-level strategy and thought leadership.”

As Ed Piatt and I have written extensively emotional intelligence, appreciative inquiry and the principles of positive psychology have never been more critical. Never shortchange your training budget, and make soft skills a part of your HR strategic plan.

<strong>The data economy</strong>. Marr says, “Data is an increasingly valuable business asset.” By 2024, more companies will have streamlined their operations and improved their customer offerings by taking a strategic approach to their data. Leading the way are companies like John Deere, which has pioneered the model of selling data from its sensor-laden farm equipment back to farmers as insights to improve productivity.”

Do you have data and information that might be valuable to them that you could offer for free or even sell to them? There is great potential in areas like healthcare, insurance and retailing that could help your customers become more efficient and effective. Later this year, I will explore this topic in depth.

<strong>The customer experience revolution</strong>. Marr said, “While traditionally a company might build a business model around superior quality or value, in 2024 the impetus is to ensure that every single interaction and experience makes the customer smile. This means personalized marketing that delivers what they need at the right time, on-time delivery, frictionless setup and installation, and efficient problem resolution. It’s becoming increasingly common for companies and brands to appoint a Chief Experience Officer to ensure these principles are fully integrated into all business strategies.”

It is sad to say that in too many interactions with the public, excellent customer service is a surprise and rare. With Illinois’s rather steep rise in minimum wage up to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, many smaller businesses will either have to raise prices or cut employees. It is hard enough to hire good employees who really care about customers. But in the future, customers are going to expect more, not less.

The other six trends Marr describes are worth reading. They are: The skills solution; sustainable business; personalization-at-Scale; remote and distributed work; diversity and inclusivity; resilience. They can be found at forbes.com/sites/bernardmarr/2023/09/25/the-10-biggest-business-trends-for-2024-everyone-must-be-ready-for-now/?sh=17ad017059ab or simply Google “Bernard Marr Forbes Biggest Business Trends For 2024”