Briefcase: Jan. 10, 2024

<strong>Riverside welcomes family nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare in Kankakee recently announced the addition of Katherine LeClear, a family nurse practitioner, as an immediate care provider.

LeClear completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at the University of Saint Francis in Joliet. She then received her Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner degree at Lewis University in Romeoville.

Immediate care is intended to provide care for non-life-threatening injuries and ailments such as colds, flu, sprains, minor stitches and more.

LeClear is seeing patients at Riverside Immediate Care locations in Bradley, Coal City, Kankakee and Watseka. Patients can walk in or schedule an appointment in the MyRiverside app.

For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.