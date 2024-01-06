Solution for cloudy headlights

<strong>Q:</strong> In response to your response to S.B. from Tinley Park, Illinois, recently in the Chicago Tribune, regarding cloudy headlights: You could also mention Walmart, at their automotive centers, offers a headlight restoration for $26.88. With tax that’s less than $30! Not much more than the cost of products you mentioned in your response. I’ve taken several cars over the years to them and have been pleased with the results. They even sealed the headlights two times with a 3M product. <strong>— B.P., Aurora, Illinois</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Wow. That seemed unbelievable so I checked it out on the Walmart website. Thanks.

<strong>Q:</strong> We have a 2015 Jeep Wrangler Sahara that we purchased new. A couple of months ago, we had the brakes and all four tires replaced. Recently, the ABS light has started coming on for no apparent reason. The light goes out after a few minutes of driving and doesn’t seem to affect the driving or braking. It happens mostly when turning the wheel sharply to pull into or out of a parking space or as I am backing out of the garage. The dealer wants big bucks to “investigate” the problem, assuring us that it’s nothing to do with the recent repairs. Is this a serious issue or could it be something easily fixed? I would prefer not to be totally at the mercy of the dealership. Their investigations can be time consuming and thereby very costly. <strong>— L.R., Las Vegas</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Since Jeep uses wheel speed sensors to calculate the need for ABS, the problem may be one of those sensors. It could have a bad tone wheel to pickup gap, a loose wire or some other issue. It may have happened during service but you are not totally at the mercy of the dealership; you can take your Jeep to an independent shop. My hunch is that it is an easy fix.

<strong>Q:</strong> I lost the plastic guard under the front of my vehicle. I would like to know if I need to replace this piece. <strong>— R.M., Chicago</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The front air dam may reduce drag a little bit but is not a critical part of the vehicle. The dams often get knocked off by parking curbs and deep snow.

<strong>Q:</strong> We relocate to a golf cart community in Florida for the winter months. Our 2019 Santa Fe is parked outside as the golf cart gets priority in our garage. We are finding nuts and seeds in the engine compartment. So far, no indication of the creatures chewing on the wires. Can we do anything to deter these creatures from using our engine compartment as their pantry? <strong>— S.T., Ocala, Florida</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The folks at Consumer Reports say that ideally, you should park away from places that are known to draw rodents, such as near trash bins or natural food sources, like vegetable gardens. Don’t store trash cans used for food waste in the garage. Keep the car interior free from food wrappers; their scent can draw rodents. Move the car regularly, discouraging varmints from taking up residence. And occasionally honk the horn before starting the car to scare away any napping critters. There are specially made spray products that are meant to deter rodents that you could mist under the hood and around the vehicle. Spraying a mixture of peppermint oil and cayenne pepper is reported to deter rodents. Aerosol products need to be reapplied routinely, because they can wear away and rinse off.