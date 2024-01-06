Briefcase: Jan. 6, 2024

<strong>Riverside Cancer Institute adds nurse practitioner</strong>

Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of <strong>Afton Swanson</strong>, a nurse practitioner, to its team of oncology providers.

Swanson will be seeing radiation oncology patients at the Riverside Cancer Institute in Bourbonnais.

Having been a Riverside employee since 2018, Swanson has worked in both pulmonology and the intensive care unit at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.

Swanson completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing and family nurse practitioner degrees at Chamberlain University in Downers Grove.

In addition to her education, Swanson is a board-certified family nurse practitioner from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and holds a critical care registered nurse certification from the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

To schedule an appointment at the Riverside Cancer Institute, call 815-933-9660. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.