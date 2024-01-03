Main Street: Jan. 3, 2024

First, I would like to wish everyone a Happy and prosperous New Year. We have much to be grateful for, and let’s share our joy and well wishes with our family, friends and spheres of influence. What we do every day makes a difference by promoting a kind smile, offering an encouraging word, and inculcating a spirit of civility to each other, which often goes a long way in making this ego-centric world a bit more tolerable and hospitable.

A Promethean effort is often required to rise above the narcissistic and self-serving behaviors of others. Recently, I was making my Sicilian chicken marinara and remembered what my grandmother often taught me in cooking— garlic is the essential ingredient that binds and guarantees the delicate balance of flavors that enhances the quality of the main entrée. In an analogous way, Loyalty is one of the quintessential components of diamond-level leadership.

In a karmic twist, one aptly illustrated by the anonymous quote, “Some people aren’t loyal to you. … They are loyal to their need of you. … Once their needs change, so does their loyalty.”

Further illustrating this concept is one of my favorite Latin phrases, “Esse quam videri,” which loosely translates, “To be, rather than to seem.”

In today’s organizational environment, we see these two phraseologies play a central role in the embodiment of narcissistic behavior and a total disregard for emotional intelligence, namely, loyalty is oftentimes transactional and embraces the tenets of quid pro quo (a favor or advantage granted of expected in return for something) and seeming (pretending) rather than being loyal. These confluences of factors are often intertwined and exacerbate contentious relationships rather than solidifying and producing harmonious interactions built on trust and honest communication.

Drifting into this orbit, as a leadership expert, business professor and organizational consultant with over 40 years of experience, I have witnessed countless examples of powerplays, corporate sabotage, misguided and deceptive practices of “Esse quam videri” that relegate the organization into a spiral of chaos, turbulence, and abhorrence for leaders once their value is questionable by their superiors.

Underscoring these issues, Harvey Specter, the fictional television lawyer at the New York law firm Pearson Spector, opined, “Loyalty is a two-way street; if I am asking for it from you, then you are getting that from me.” A culture of ineptitude permeates the organizational structure when loyalty is tested, neglected, abused, battered and spited when inept leaders invert the power structure and create an atmosphere of distrust, doubt and suspicion. The consequential result is confusion, disorder and bedlam, and the organization’s center of gravity is spun off its axis.

Channeling these issues of loyalty or, therein, the lack of it, how does an organization recenter itself with a culture of loyalty that moves the organization to the next tier of excellence? An interesting article by Anthony Boyd titled “4 Authentic Ways to Establish Loyalty as a Leader” offers some compelling advice to gain loyalty in the organization by appealing to your team through genuine, emotionally intelligent ways. I will highlight Boyd’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

As articulated by Clarance Francis, “You cannot buy Loyalty; you cannot buy the devotion of hearts, minds, and souls. You have to earn these things.” Loyalty, as well as respect, must be earned and not capriciously given.

Again, to seem rather than to be is the operative phrase here: be what you are, do not pretend or appear to be loyal, as the proof is in the pudding. Therefore, as Boyd demonstrates below, here are advantageous ways to increase organizational loyalty.

<strong>1. Be authentic:</strong> (Transparency is the hallmark of being authentic. As social-emotive beings, we thrive off the emotions of those with whom we respect and value. Authenticity is based on doing what you say you will do and being consistent with your behavior. Integrity derives from sincerity, truthfulness, honesty, coherence of thought, and exhibiting a good moral character. Additionally, by utilizing EI, we can move through the stages of self-awareness, social-awareness, self-management and relationship management.

Finally, being authentic is acting according to your values, and your behavior is congruent with your identified values and personality. Utilizing EI coupled with being authentic is presenting the real you and your expressions of feelings while admitting your mistakes and taking responsibility for your actions. Therefore, loyalty is not earned in one day, but day by day by being authentic.)

<strong>2. Embrace service:</strong> (Servant and authentic leadership is one of the highest callings as a leader. Leaders serve others and not themselves. The dimensions of servant leadership ride in tandem with listening, awareness of others’ needs, stewardship of resources and personnel, and building community. As defined in the leadership literature, these leaders honor others before themselves, inspire vision before setting the course, choose ethics before profits, empower others before personal gain, privilege people before tasks, balance focus with flexibility before making decisions, and serve with humility before all else.)

<strong>3. Trust your team:</strong> (Inspirational leaders understand that to motivate their team, they must trust them and offer them significant responsibility to achieve the task at hand. Diamond-level leaders delegate and do not micromanage their teams. Success is predicated on assigning tasks, coaching and mentoring if necessary, and trusting your direct reports to do their job. Moreover, exceptional leaders let their direct reports make mistakes and use them as crucible learning moments for their entire team. Finally, appropriate feedback and an honest assessment of what went well and what failed are necessary to guide your team to success and shape the organization’s mission to the next tier of excellence.)

<strong>4. Be transparent with values and ideas:</strong> (As the adage goes, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there,” is a compelling reason to be transparent with the values and ideas you expect from your team or direct reports. Essential leaders intuitively understand that you must give your team insight into your inner world so that they know what to expect from you, and concurrently, sharing ideas with the team as if it were their own creates a distinctive blend of rapport and loyalty. Lastly, by being transparent with your beliefs, you will form familial relationships that extend beyond the team’s boundaries. Essentially, this is one of the critical dimensions of building Loyalty —uniting values with ideas.)

In the final analysis, loyalty is based on mutual trust, protection, affinity, attachment, engagement, steadfastness and emotional and behavioral support for each other. It renounces self-interest and centers on building mutual beneficial relationships, producing significance and emotional attachments. Like respect, loyalty that is betrayed or disregarded is nearly impossible to get back.

As pronounced by the website livelifehappy.com, “Loyalty is hard to find. Trust is easy to lose. Actions speak louder than words.” Let your actions speak volumes with Loyalty sprinkled liberally with trust and watch what a delicious entrée you can make.