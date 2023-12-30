Briefcase: Dec. 30, 2023

I<strong>BA names new top executive</strong>

The Illinois Beverage Association recently announced the selection of <strong>Madeline Norris</strong> as its new executive director. The IBA Board of Directors approved the appointment of Norris who will lead a team including Iluminara Public Affairs and Abelin Strategies to oversee the administrative, operational, and government affairs matters of the IBA.

Norris has a proven legislative advocacy record of accomplishment in various areas including economic, environmental and health care policy.

“The IBA is pleased with our appointment of Madeline Norris to serve the Association as our executive director,” said IBA Board President Bradley Harden “Many of our members have been impressed with Madeline’s legislative policy background as well as her strong advocacy work in Springfield on behalf of various policy interests in the past.”

Norris previously served as legislative director for Illinois House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel.

“My team and I are excited to take on this new role as executive director of the IBA” Norris said. “The opportunity to serve the IBA’s bottling, manufacturing, and franchisee members throughout the State of Illinois is a great honor and privilege, every day these members serve Illinois residents by providing the most popular, innovative, non-alcoholic beverage choices of every type in the world.”

The IBA, based in Springfiled, is Illinois’ non-alcoholic beverage-producers’ trade association. The Association promotes economic opportunity, champions environmental sustainability, advocates for supportive business policies, and encourages a healthy live-work environment throughout Illinois.