Main Street: Dec. 27, 2023

I hope you had a wonderful Christmas, and I wish you a Happy New Year. For over 14 years, I have enjoyed writing for the Kankakee Daily Journal. My thanks to Chris Breach and the Daily Journal staff for making this possible. Each year Dr. Ed Piatt and I each write 25 or 26 articles. Of course, I always have a few favorites.

Over the years, I have had many readers tell me they send copies to their children and grandchildren. That is both a humbling and exhilarating experience.

Let me remind you the full text of over 200 articles are freely available to you and anyone else by simply typing daakecomments.wordpress.com/

Below, please find a summary of four of my 2023 favorite articles.

<strong>Your reliability is showing! January 2023</strong>

In honor of my Mother’s 113th birthday, I wrote about one of the most reliable people I have ever known who’s life demonstrated being someone everyone could count on.

“Reliability means consistent behavior and results you can count on time after time. Synonyms include dependability, consistency, durability, and trustworthiness.” Let’s focus a minute on trustworthiness. TV personality Jim Rowe says, “A promise made is a debt unpaid.” If we look at it from that perspective, I’m sure all of us have unpaid debts we need to take care of.

The writer of Proverbs reminds us we cannot rely solely on our own efforts. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths. God’s name is trustworthy. Proverbs 3:5-6.

<strong>How to avoid the 3 “I”s: Incompetent irrelevant and immaterial February 2023</strong>

Anyone who grew up watching the “Perry Mason” show or has ever watched the reruns over the subsequent 65 years will recognize the phrase

<strong>Moving from incompetence to competence</strong>. We all have experience interacting with incompetence almost on a daily basis. As I’m using it here, incompetence aligns with the Oxford Dictionary definition of “inability to do something successfully; ineptitude. Even the best people will initially feel uneasy and incompetent in their jobs. The difference between those who go on to become highly competent and those who don’t is the former realize it. They get training, seek out mentors, and display a sense of humility that allows them to grow.

<strong>Fixing irrelevance</strong>. Diversity of thought is almost always helpful. A broad perspective with dissenting views is necessary to reach a good decision. But we have all sat in meetings where someone goes off on a tangent unrelated to the issue. The problem is that these tangents distract us from solving pressing problems and waste the time of others.

Too often, in many organizations, an agenda is passed out at the beginning of a meeting, leading to an irrelevant, unfocused discussion.

A couple of suggestions. Pass it out several days in advance. Secondly, each issue should be given a designated time for discussion. These two rules together help create focus, timeliness, and relevance.

From immaterial to material or substantive discussions. Widely attributed to Barnard Baruch but also used by Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, the phrase “People are entitled to their own opinions but not to their own facts. In some conversations, immaterial, unrelated, or unsubstantiated information is put forward intentionally or from ignorance.

So whether you are in a group meeting, writing memos, or just talking, make sure your facts are well cited and have something to do with the current discussion. With work and effort, you can develop the reputation of being competent, relevant, and providing material facts. Not even Hamilton Burger could object to that.

<strong>The merits of being a “Contrary Joe” July 2023</strong>

Usually, if we call someone contrary, it is not a compliment. Open, honest communication is challenging and fraught with landmines.

Many managers and leaders with the best intentions of free communication policies realize the danger of sessions turning into gripe sessions, which can also lower morale.

The bad news is that many well-intention efforts at open communications and improved decision-making implode. The good news is that a vast scientific body of research can show us how to create a system with respect, rules, techniques, and procedures that can use the idea of disagreement and dissent (“Contrary Joeism,” as I have labeled it.) Many rock-solid, proven techniques we know need to be more widely adopted.

Included techniques (that have proven enormously influential consist of the Devil’s Advocate, a Dialectic Inquiry, “Skunk Works,” and Ombudsmen programs. A caution, though, unless the commitment to open discussion and communication comes from the top down, it is futile. But I’m confident that most managers and leaders (but not all) are committed to the best for their companies and organizations.

<strong>If you demand to be the gatekeeper, for goodness sake, be at the gate! September</strong>

Gatekeepers are an essential part of life. “A gatekeeper is someone who controls access.” Most gatekeepers are delegated the power of “gatekeeperism” and act responsibly. They make it possible for the business or organization to function efficiently. But some gatekeepers insist on guarding the gate but are AWOL when you get to their gate.

More than ever, we are deluged with information, requests, phone calls, and yet another offer for a car warranty. Business leaders have long known they must have a chain of command in place, and some of the most influential people in the chain are secretaries and administrative assistants. Gatekeepers can be individuals, groups, or even technologically-based. There are a variety of gatekeepers we must deal with every day.

If you are a gatekeeper at any level, and if you want people’s respect and to see you as professional, make sure you do the following: respond to appropriate emails ASAP (in most cases 48 hours or less); if you don’t take phone calls live, make sure you don’t let your mailbox fill-up and return calls as soon as possible; if others, whether your boss, colleagues, or employees are depending on your input or decision, don’t make them needlessly wait. The list could go on, but the difference in respect and your career will depend on timely responses.

I must correct the article I wrote about Artificial Intelligence published Nov. 29. I incorrectly attributed ChatGPT to Google. While you can access it through Google, the program is a product of OpenAI.