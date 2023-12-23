Don’t get fleeced by winter scams

CHICAGO — The Better Business Bureau said scammers will swoop in with the official start of winter this week and try to rip off consumers with various winter scams.

Clever con artists will attempt to steal your money, identity, and personal possessions if they can gain access to your home. Scammers and sub-standard repairs could even damage your home.

“It is essential to be on guard against winter scams,” said Steve J. Bernas, BBB president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. “Fraudsters are quick to offer various services, including energy audits, winter insulation offers, snow removing services, and furnace inspections this time of year.”

BBB released a local warning a couple of winters ago regarding a company having people pre-pay for snow removal service and then skipped town.

“Our area is guaranteed to get hit with one or more major snowstorms, and people will need roof cleaning, shoveling and plowing services,” Bernas said. “But we urge consumers always to check a company’s background, starting first with BBB.ORG and ask for references to help stop scammers cold.”

BBB also advises you being on alert if someone shows up at your door or calls unsolicited, offers winter services, demands cash up front or tries to sign you up for something on the spot.

Using freezing temperatures as their hook, con artists will also masquerade as representatives from a utility company and demand money for a “supposed” past due bill. Utility companies don’t work this way.

Illinois utility companies are prohibited from shutting off service during inclement weather. Contact your utility company directly if you are concerned about an overdue bill. Always call the customer service number on your bill when dealing with any utility company. That way, you are sure you are dealing with the actual utility.

BBB has tips to find reputable contractors for furnace maintenance or repair and to avoid becoming a scam victim:

• Always check their ratings and reviews at BBB.org and ask for references.

• Never pay cash upfront or sign a contract until you have time to review the company.

• Illinois state law requires a contract for any project costing over $1,000.

• Search online for the contractor’s name and the word “scam.”

• Pay bills with a credit card. That provides much more protection than a debit card.

• Be on high alert if someone unsolicited reaches out to you.

• Never let anyone inside your home without thoroughly checking their background and discussing it with trusted neighbors or family.

• Report any scam attempts to the BBB’s Scam Tracker.

For More Information, visit BBB.org