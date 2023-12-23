A 'fatal' flash

<strong>Q:</strong> Love your column and have learned a lot about cars from it. However, I was disappointed in your answer to N.M. from Brooklyn, Michigan, about his check engine light. N.M. said that his mechanic told him a flashing check engine light is “fatal.” What? I had never heard that, and was disappointed that you didn’t address it. What about that “fatal” flashing light? <strong>— D.S., Colorado Springs, Colo.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> I was hoping someone would ask. A steady glowing check engine light indicates a problem that should be checked out soon, but the vehicle is still drivable. A flashing check engine light indicates that there’s a major problem, which could cause engine damage. When you see it, drive to the nearest safe place, turn off the engine and have your vehicle towed.

<strong>Q.</strong> I’d like your opinion on replacing my car’s fuel filter. I have a 2012 Subaru Legacy, and the owner’s manual suggests replacing it at 60,000 miles. My local Subaru dealer said it was not necessary to replace the filter unless there was an issue with it, and said the labor involved to get to the filter was not worth the benefit of replacing it. Thoughts? <strong>— B.J, Hartford, Conn.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> The fuel filter/pump assembly is accessed from under the back seat. It will take at least an hour or more to replace. Thankfully the gas tank does not need to be removed. I feel that the owner’s manual is the bible and suggest folks follow the commandments. But your Subaru dealer has seen lots of cars.

<strong>Q:</strong> You talked about rainwater on the window of a 2018 VW Golf. I had the same problem on a 2010 GM car. After many times of using air to clear the drain tube that didn’t work, I found out that the rain tube was bad and had to be replaced. That worked. Thank you for your time and hope this will help. — <strong>P.H. Williamsburg, Va.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Sometimes, digging a little deeper, we may find a broken part. Removing the trim from the B-pillar (the foremost between the windshield and door frame) may reveal the drain tube.

And here’s another idea:

<strong>Q:</strong> My Mazda Miata suffered the same problem, water in the car after rain. Mazda also tried blowing air in and it didn’t work, which is to be expected when leaves and other crud get in there. What does is the job is a trumpet cleaner. <strong>— D.G., Springfield, Mass.</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Having played the trumpet as a boy and a bugle as a Boy Scout one would think that I had known of trumpet cleaners. I had to go online to see them.

Sometimes my readers are the best sources for solving stuff. Thanks, and to all and happy holidays.