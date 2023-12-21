Eyes on post-holiday sales

As we count down the days toward the end of 2023, I hope that everyone has a safe and wonderful Christmas and New Year season. As we pass through these holidays, it’s also a good time to keep your awareness high if you’re hitting the stores. After Christmas, all kinds of retailers, from supermarkets to big-box stores to clothing stores, immediately begin reducing prices on any merchandise that was brought in specifically for the holiday season. It’s also one of my favorite times to bargain-hunt for items that aren’t typically thought of as “Christmas” products.

For example, many stores carry seasonal gift sets – everything from flavored coffees to winter hats and gloves, to bath and body products. Stores typically reduce all of their holiday items by 50% on December 26th, with clearance percentages increasing to 70%, 75%, or more, depending how long these items remain on the shelves.

It’s worth keeping in mind that stores want the shelf and rack space back that’s currently devoted to Christmas products for the next seasonal display, so the markdowns come quickly, and they will progressively continue until the merchandise has been sold. The longer it sits on the shelves, the more attractive the pricing will become for shoppers.

Here are some don’t-miss areas for post-holiday bargains:

<strong>Grocery stores:</strong> Holiday themed candies, cookies, and baked goods or baking kits are obvious choices, but I also like to look for products with Christmas or winter theming on the labels too. I’ve found bottles of apple and cranberry juice with snowflakes on the label that were marked 75% off because of the labels.

Don’t overlook paper products here too. Holiday-themed napkins, paper towels, paper plates and cups will all be reduced to bargain prices. I’m the kind of person who has no issue using Christmas-themed paper towels for the entire winter season if they were marked down to a great price!

<strong>Gift wrap and décor:</strong> Wrapping paper, gift tags and bags, holiday greeting cards and any Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year-themed items will all drop in price after these holidays. I try to buy all of my gift wrap for the entire year right after Christmas though, looking specifically for solid colors, stripes, or patterns that aren’t specifically holiday themed. When I can pick these up for .25 or .50 a roll, it’s a steal!

<strong>Department stores:</strong> Winter pajamas, bathrobes and outerwear sets containing gloves, hats and scarves are all good buys. Don’t overlook the housewares, though. I’ve bought both bath towels and flannel sheets that were reduced as Christmas items without being entirely “Christmas” in nature. For example, I’ve purchased a set of solid, red flannel sheets at 90% off because they were reduced as Christmas overstock.

If you’re in a four-season climate, winter coats, snow pants and boots will also drop in price sometime in January. While it’s still winter, those seasonal clothing displays are earmarked for the next season’s merchandise. Believe it or not, it’s usually swimwear! So, if you’re in the market for a new coat, wait until these markdowns begin and take it home for a much better price.

I also browse the holiday gift sets, paying particular attention to the bath and body products. You’ll see sets with razors, shaving cream, and replacement blades, or skincare boxes with moisturizers, lotions and cleansers. All of these can be fantastic deals once they hit the clearance cycle. If you happen to have a coupon for the same name-brand razor featured in the gift set, you can typically use it here to further reduce the price as long as the coupon does not exclude this usage.

One caveat to remember is that while price reductions will continue as long as stock remains in the store, other bargain-hunters will also be competing with you. If you have your eye on an item and feel like playing the waiting game to see if it will go down in price even more a week or two from now, you may miss out on it entirely if someone else is content to purchase at the 50-percent-off mark.