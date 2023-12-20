Main Street: Dec. 20, 2023

Employing the pageantry of the holiday season, we embark on the phraseology of “Goodwill to all, seasons greetings, happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa,” and other suitable wishes to our family, loved ones, and daily encounters with others we may see in our day-to-day activities. Ensconced in these traditions, an ebullient spirit of gratitude is present. The etymology of the word gratitude derives from the Latin word “gratus” meaning “thankful” or “pleasing.”

To express gratitude is to be grateful and display a feeling of appreciation for acts of kindness and thankfulness for what we have: good friends, a support structure, family, co-workers, fulfilling careers, good health and an appreciation for being alive.

Undoubtedly, we have all expressed and experienced gratitude this past year despite witnessing or experiencing sickness, daily stressors, the uncertainty of war in the Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, a tumultuous economy, civil unrest and political uncertainty with upcoming national, state and local elections. However, conjoined with reflexive tendencies, the sustainability of our planet, freedom of expression and religion in our country and the innate purpose of humanity for safety, peace and caring for each other, coupled with our aspiration to express gratitude and joy for living in the greatest country in the world despite our blemishes and missteps in history sets the stage for expressive appreciation.

Underpinning the yearning of gratitude and its consequential effects, Marcus Tullius Cicero said, “Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues but the parent of all others.”

Taking this concept to the next level, an interesting article written by Mike Szczesny titled “Why Great Leaders Express Gratitude at Work” offers some compelling advice to the leadership practitioner. I will highlight Szczesny’s salient points and then offer my comments in parentheses on how to add to your leadership domain.

It is instructive to review Szczesny’s assessment that many of our relationships are based on reciprocity as social beings. Most organizations operate on a transactional behavior, where employees expect to receive as much value as they give.

Admittedly, diamond-level organizations operate on a transformational basis where the most profound relationships are foundational and ride the waves of higher motives, values, respect, trust, open communication and transparency, resulting in elevated levels of gratitude, appreciation and thankfulness. As the old saying goes, “You can’t give away what you don’t have.”

Conversely, to express gratitude is the hallmark of civility and is rooted in being appreciative of what you have and, more importantly, what you can give away (value, significance, time, emotions, listening and other charitable acts.)

Research has indicated that people who practice workplace gratitude foster more compassion and consideration among their colleagues.

Given the benefits of gratitude, here are three types of work gratitude’s that directly impact your team’s experience:

<strong>1. Episodic gratitude:</strong> (Rewarding and expressing gratitude based on a specific encounter or positive event in the organization. This episodic act is specified when a team member jumps in and helps you with a deadline or task that needs immediate attention. There is a strong correlation between expressions of gratitude in specific situations and positive organizational outcomes or behaviors. Your organization’s culture will be enhanced with the continual practice of expressing gratitude toward others as well as your internal and external stakeholders.)

<strong>2. Persistent gratitude:</strong> (A tenacious form of gratitude is being consistent with thanking and expressing appreciation for the small acts of kindness others show you in the organization. For example, your team members review your document, helping you become better or just listening to your issues. Exhibiting a perpetual attitude of gratitude leads to positive work-related emotions like enthusiasm, teamwork and an overall aura of happiness between colleagues and team members.)

<strong>3. Collective gratitude:</strong> (This dimension of collective gratitude is highlighted through a feeling of thankfulness that permeates the organization’s spectrum and solidifies the organizational culture. It centers on a concerted effort of a culture that embraces a genuine appreciation and value for each team member. Gratitude nourishes a spirit of happiness and joy and is foundational to strengthening relationships, which fosters an increasing sense of belonging, unity and commitment to the organization and each other.)

Yet the long-term implications of appreciation are beneficial and embody a culture of inclusivity, value and being recognized and appreciated. A culture of gratitude is built on the following factors, said Szczesny:

• Respect employees and colleagues by consistently seeking their input and listening to their ideas.

• Take time to celebrate individual and team successes.

• Believe that even a simple verbal or written “thank you” can go a long way in building rapport and a culture of gratitude.

• Don’t hold back. Share positive feedback whenever you see an opportunity.

• Ask people how you can help them grow or rise to a new work challenge.

• Be available to help when others are struggling through difficult times.

• Hold periodic recognition ceremonies when employees nominate colleagues for awards like custom trophies, personalized keepsakes or other customized items that strike a meaningful chord.

• Tell people exactly how they make a difference to you and others, so they believe your comments are genuine.

• Publicly thank those who helped you at work so people will be encouraged to aid others as well.

• Reward your team with fun group events that can also strengthen bonds.

Advancing this cause of creating a culture of gratitude and appreciation, Epictetus reminded us, “He is a wise man who does not grieve for the things which has not but rejoices for those which he has.”

Germany Kent offers the obverse side of the coin in his rejoinder, “It’s a funny thing about life, once you begin to take note of things you are grateful for, you begin to lose sight of the things that you lack.”

In the final analysis, there are substantial benefits of gratitude at work. These include less job stress and more satisfaction, better coworker relationships and friendships, a happier, more collaborative atmosphere, heightened morale, better employee self-esteem, mental health, and confidence, more energy and enthusiasm and improved physical health, said Szczesny.

A spirit of gratitude and appreciation inculcates a positive work environment, enhanced employee engagement, work experience and better customer service. It is a win-win scenario for everyone involved. The irony of a culture of appreciation and gratitude is that it costs nothing to give and provides priceless opportunities for personal significance and organizational success.