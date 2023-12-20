Briefcase: Dec. 20, 2023

First Financial Bank, community donate food to local organizations

<strong>First Financial Bank</strong> associates and community members donated 112 food items in Northeast Illinois after the completion of a two-week food drive to fight hunger. In every community served by First Financial, associates have delivered food collected from the campaign to food pantries and other community organizations for local distribution.

“A good meal can make all the difference, and we are grateful for the enthusiastic and generous response we received to give back to the community with this year’s food drive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial.

In Northeast Illinois, items collected in the food drive were donated to Center of Hope in Kankakee and The Bread Basket Food Pantry in Watseka. First Financial associates and community members collected over 6,600 food items throughout its four states of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois during the campaign.

The food drive was held Nov. 6-17, with people encouraged to drop off nonperishable food items at their local First Financial Bank. Earlier this year, First Financial teamed up with local residents to collect cleaning supplies that were then given to local charities and nonprofits.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. The company’s subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products and operates 130 full service banking centers in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois. For more information, visit bankatfirst.com.