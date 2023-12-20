7 ways to hack a box of mac and cheese

The familiar boxes of Kraft Mac and Cheese boasting a packet of cheese powder always bring back memories of my childhood when my parents relied on the 33-cent boxes as a regular menu item. While I suppose boxed macaroni and cheese isn’t the healthiest option, I am learning about creative ways to enhance it, as a base to stretch leftovers and to manage a family’s food budget.

Not long ago, I got caught up in a super fun Reddit discussion, where what seemed like hundreds of participants were sharing favorite ways to upscale a box of mac and cheese into something delicious — perhaps even healthy. Who knew? Not me, that’s for sure. As one who still finds Kraft Mac and Cheese prepared according to the printed instructions to be a guilty pleasure, the idea to “doctor it up” had never even crossed my mind. But that convo has changed everything. Just look at a few ways to take lowly mac and cheese to a new whole new level.

VEGGIE HIDE-AND-SEEK

Sneak in veggies by blending them into the sauce to be less noticeable. You’ll find your kids more willing to eat them and without a fuss.

MEXICAN TWIST

If you’ve got some leftover taco meat or chili but it’s not quite enough for everyone, mix it into prepared mac and cheese and heat it until it’s hot and bubbly. Kind of sounds like Hamburger Helper, doesn’t it? But better!

A CAN OF TUNA

Adding a can of tuna, plus a handful of frozen peas added to the prepared mac and cheese might sound a bit off putting, but only until you try it. Yes, this just might be my personal favorite hack of all I have tried.

EVEN CHEESIER

Several Redditors were really excited to share the idea of adding in a fancy cheese — whatever you have lingering in the fridge. Even a small amount improves it with new flavor. Just remember that a little goes a long way, so taste as you go.

MAKE IT PRIMAVERA

Add a bag frozen mixed vegetables while the pasta cooks. Watch it carefully as you don’t want those veggies to turn to mush! Drain well, and then proceed as directed on the box. Seriously, people — this is quite amazing. I tried it the first time with frozen baby peas. Oh, my. So good.

SPIKE IT WITH SAUCE

My hubs who is Canadian finds it quite normal to put ketchup on everything. Even mac and cheese. Give it a try. Or pull out that bottle of barbecue sauce, or even hot sauce. Quite yummy.

SHAKE IT UP

Another participant in the fun online discussion insists the best way to consume Kraft Mac and Cheese is to stir in a lot of black pepper, and a good shake of both onion and garlic powder. I plan to try it very soon.

BAKE IT

Blogger and self-proclaimed “frugalite” Daisy Luther offers this hack that takes a box of mac and cheese from lowly to magical: Prepare the mac and cheese according to the instructions on the box. Butter a baking dish and spread the prepared mac and cheese into it. Stir in half a cup of cream cheese. Top it with a good quality shredded sharp cheddar and some breadcrumbs, crushed potato chips or cracker crumbs. Bake it at 350 F uncovered for 25 minutes. You’ll love the gooey goodness that tastes really close to homemade at a fraction of the price, says Daisy.

Do you have favorite mac and cheese hacks you’d like to share? Please do so in the comments at EverydayCheapskate.com/mac.