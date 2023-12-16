Briefcase: Dec. 16, 2023

River Valley Title

opens in Bourbonnais

<strong>River Valley Title Company</strong> opened recently in Bourbonnais. The company provides title insurace services, tract searches and closing services.

“We do refinances, and we close on mobile homes as well,” said Carson Turner, who is one of two full-time employees.

The co-owners are Alex Ranjay and Rory Hertzberg. It’s a local, family-owned company.

River Valley Title opened on Oct. 1, and the office is at 586 William Latham Drive, Suite 8 in Bourbonnais. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number is 815-216-4400.

“For a standard residential lot in Kankakee County, we provide a survey at no addtitional cost,” Turner said.

On its website, River Valley Title Company said it specializes in seamless, worry-free transcations, and it has the knowledge and skill to ensure that the title processes go as smooth as possible.

For more information, visit River Valley Title’s website at rvtco.com.